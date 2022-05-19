Gucci is planting its iconic logo in West Hollywood, The Real Deal has learned.

The Italian fashion house is opening a store at 8400 Melrose Avenue — where the street connects with Melrose Place––sources familiar with the deal told TRD.

Gucci did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 4,000-square-foot property is owned by Michael Shabani, a West Los Angeles-focused investor.

Shabani declined to comment on the deal.

The store will mark Gucci’s second standalone presence in Los Angeles — the company has a 10,800-square-foot store at 347 North Rodeo Drive. It also has stores in a number of malls across the city, including at the Beverly Center and Westfield Century City.

Gucci will first use the West Hollywood space to launch a partnership with Adidas — a pop-up project that will cost the retailer about $1 million, sources told TRD. The partnership is selling sneakers for $850 a pair and printed jackets, hoodies and duffle bags for upwards of $3,000 each.

Once the pop-up closes, Gucci will renovate the property and open the store as a flagship location.

It’s not the first new store Gucci has opened in recent months. In April, the company signed a lease to open a 10,000-square-foot, two-level store in New York’s Meatpacking District.

The new West Hollywood digs also come as retailers have flocked back to the Melrose area in recent months — mostly e-commerce companies and restaurants.

Gucci isn’t the first luxury fashion house to open its doors on the West Hollywood strip. Oscar de la Renta, The Row, Bottega Veneta and Marni all have stores on Melrose Place — though all are notably smaller than Gucci’s new property.

The ivy-covered store was previously occupied by Marc Jacobs, which shut its store in 2021.