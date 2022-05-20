Open Menu

Listing puts Corona del Mar mansion in OC’s $20M+ club

Three-story home doubles ask of some neighbors based in part on ocean views

May.May 20, 2022 11:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
A photo illustration of 3620 Ocean Boulevard in Newport Beach's Corona Del Mar enclave (Toby Ponnay, iStock)
A house in the Corona del Mar enclave of Newport Beach is the latest in a growing number of mansions listed for $20 million or more in Orange County.

The 7,945-square-foot, four-bed, six-and-a-quarter bath property at 3620 Ocean Blvd., is a block away from the ocean, with clear views. Its price of $22.5 million comes to $2,831 per square foot.

3620 Ocean Boulevard (Photo by Toby Ponnay)
The seller is 3620 Ocean LLC which is headquartered in Dallas. The LLC bought the house in December 2017 for $19.5 million. The listing agent is Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker.

Along with ocean views, the three level dwelling at 3620 Ocean Blvd. features a private courtyard with a pool, a spa and a dining room with a glass-enclosed, temperature-controlled wine room. The house’s subterranean level offers a game room, wet bar, theater, as well as a lounge and a laundry with a dog-grooming basin.

3620 Ocean Boulevard (Photo by Toby Ponnay)
Newport Beach and the rest of Orange County have relatively small inventories of ultra-luxury homes compared with wealthy Los Angeles-area enclaves such as Bel Air, Beverly Hills and Malibu. But Smith said the group of Orange County listings north of $20 million is growing, with 28 currently active.

Recent sales for neighbors of 3620 Ocean Blvd. have been less pricey. In March, a house for 215 Marigold Ave., sold for $10.5 million. A house about a mile away, 215 Poppy Ave., sold for $7.9 million. Smith said that 3620 Ocean Blvd. was more than double the price in part due to the house’s unimpeded ocean views.

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.