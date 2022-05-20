A house in the Corona del Mar enclave of Newport Beach is the latest in a growing number of mansions listed for $20 million or more in Orange County.

The 7,945-square-foot, four-bed, six-and-a-quarter bath property at 3620 Ocean Blvd., is a block away from the ocean, with clear views. Its price of $22.5 million comes to $2,831 per square foot.

The seller is 3620 Ocean LLC which is headquartered in Dallas. The LLC bought the house in December 2017 for $19.5 million. The listing agent is Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker.

Along with ocean views, the three level dwelling at 3620 Ocean Blvd. features a private courtyard with a pool, a spa and a dining room with a glass-enclosed, temperature-controlled wine room. The house’s subterranean level offers a game room, wet bar, theater, as well as a lounge and a laundry with a dog-grooming basin.

Newport Beach and the rest of Orange County have relatively small inventories of ultra-luxury homes compared with wealthy Los Angeles-area enclaves such as Bel Air, Beverly Hills and Malibu. But Smith said the group of Orange County listings north of $20 million is growing, with 28 currently active.

Recent sales for neighbors of 3620 Ocean Blvd. have been less pricey. In March, a house for 215 Marigold Ave., sold for $10.5 million. A house about a mile away, 215 Poppy Ave., sold for $7.9 million. Smith said that 3620 Ocean Blvd. was more than double the price in part due to the house’s unimpeded ocean views.