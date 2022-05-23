eBay is going physical.

The e-commerce online auction house is opening a bricks-and-mortar store at 455 North Fairfax Avenue this week to sell sneakers, the company announced last week.

Dubbed “eBay Wear ‘Em Out,” the store will sell pairs of collectible and rare sneakers that are usually only available online.

The store is currently home to SoleStage, a streetwear and sneaker shop, though eBay will take it over for at least three days over Memorial Day weekend. It’s unclear whether eBay will continue to lease the space in the future.

Pop-up stores have become a popular trend during the pandemic as a way for landlords to boost revenue. High vacancy rates have led retail owners to entice pop-up shops with cheaper rents and flexible terms. The popups allow a retailer to try out a location without committing longer term.

A stretch of several blocks along Fairfax Avenue between Melrose Avenue and Beverly Boulevard has become home to a number of streetwear pop-ups. Last year, Marc Jacobs opened a 2,500-square-foot store for its Heaven by Marc Jacobs brand on a temporary basis.

Other streetwear brands nearby include AAPE Store, HUF, Golf Wang and Supreme, the latter known for long lines when new products are released.

eBay has previously dabbled in temporary stores overseas, but this will be its first in the U.S. The company opened a month-long pop-up for local businesses in the U.K. in 2019

Not all e-commerce companies have found success with physical stores. Amazon recently said it would shut all of its physical pop-up, toy, home goods and bookshops in the U.S., after its revenues from physical stores failed to grow alongside its other businesses.