Open Menu

eBay goes brick and mortar with popup sneakerhead store

Takes 6K sf on hip streetwear stretch of Fairfax Avenue

Los Angeles /
May.May 23, 2022 01:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
eBay's Jamie Iannone with 455 North Fairfax Avenue (eBay, Google Maps)
eBay’s Jamie Iannone with 455 North Fairfax Avenue (eBay, Google Maps)

eBay is going physical.

The e-commerce online auction house is opening a bricks-and-mortar store at 455 North Fairfax Avenue this week to sell sneakers, the company announced last week.

Dubbed “eBay Wear ‘Em Out,” the store will sell pairs of collectible and rare sneakers that are usually only available online.

The store is currently home to SoleStage, a streetwear and sneaker shop, though eBay will take it over for at least three days over Memorial Day weekend. It’s unclear whether eBay will continue to lease the space in the future.

Pop-up stores have become a popular trend during the pandemic as a way for landlords to boost revenue. High vacancy rates have led retail owners to entice pop-up shops with cheaper rents and flexible terms. The popups allow a retailer to try out a location without committing longer term.

A stretch of several blocks along Fairfax Avenue between Melrose Avenue and Beverly Boulevard has become home to a number of streetwear pop-ups. Last year, Marc Jacobs opened a 2,500-square-foot store for its Heaven by Marc Jacobs brand on a temporary basis.

Other streetwear brands nearby include AAPE Store, HUF, Golf Wang and Supreme, the latter known for long lines when new products are released.

eBay has previously dabbled in temporary stores overseas, but this will be its first in the U.S. The company opened a month-long pop-up for local businesses in the U.K. in 2019

Not all e-commerce companies have found success with physical stores. Amazon recently said it would shut all of its physical pop-up, toy, home goods and bookshops in the U.S., after its revenues from physical stores failed to grow alongside its other businesses.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFairfaxLA Retailpop-upRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jeff Blau with 1755 Argyle St (LinkedIn, Commercial Observer)
    Related Companies to sell Argyle House in Hollywood
    Related Companies to sell Argyle House in Hollywood
    Frank Gehry and the Ocean Avenue Project (Getty, Ocean Avenue Project, iStock)
    Frank Gehry’s long-awaited Santa Monica project takes big step forward
    Frank Gehry’s long-awaited Santa Monica project takes big step forward
    Duke Realty's James Connor and 14724 Proctor Avenue in City of Industry (Google Maps, Duke Realty)
    Duke Realty gets another 230K sf in City of Industry
    Duke Realty gets another 230K sf in City of Industry
    Westmont's Andy Plant and Westmont Village Westmont Living, iStock)
    Senior community nixes industrial development for more residential
    Senior community nixes industrial development for more residential
    FivePoint Holdings' Dan Hedigan (Fivepoints, Ranch on the River)
    FivePoint slashes workforce 29%, posts $37M loss
    FivePoint slashes workforce 29%, posts $37M loss
    Cedars-Sinai's Thomas Priselac and 3400 Lomita Boulevard (Cedars-Sinai, LoopNet)
    Cedars-Sinai pays $70M for Torrance medical offices
    Cedars-Sinai pays $70M for Torrance medical offices
    IGP Business Group's Matt Ilbak and Moreno Valley Mall (IPG Business Group, Moreno Valley Mall)
    Indoor mall in Moreno Valley up for mixed-use makeover
    Indoor mall in Moreno Valley up for mixed-use makeover
    Michael Shabani with 8400 Melrose Avenue (Google Maps, iStock) Gucci, Melrose
    Gucci plans flagship at Melrose & Melrose
    Gucci plans flagship at Melrose & Melrose
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.