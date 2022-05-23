Open Menu

Woodland Hills apartment complex trades for first time in 50 years

Gary Leshgold bought 266-unit complex from Kornreich-Morgen Realty

Los Angeles /
May.May 23, 2022 12:30 PM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Lightstone Group's Gary Leshgold and 6220 Owensmouth Avenue (LinkedIn/Gary Leshgold, ApartmentFinder.com, iStock)
The Lightstone Group’s Gary Leshgold and 6220 Owensmouth Avenue (LinkedIn/Gary Leshgold, ApartmentFinder.com, iStock)

An apartment complex in Woodland Hills was traded for the first time since it was built in the 1970s.

Gary Leshgold of Los Angeles-based The Lighthouse Group bought a 266-unit complex at 6220 Owensmouth Avenue for $96 million, or about $360,900 per unit, according to public property records filed with Los Angeles County. Leshgold did not respond to a request for comment.

Affiliates of Kornreich-Morgen Realty, a firm based in Century City, sold the property. The firm, linked to Howard Schweitzer, has owned the property since it was built, though it’s unclear whether Schweitzer developed the building.

Leshgold scored a loan from JPMorgan in connection with the purchase, records show; details of the loan were not disclosed.

The property has already been renamed the Fusion Warner Center, reflecting its proximity to the master-planned neighborhood and development.

Rents at the complex range from $2,075 per month for a studio to $2,920 for a two-bedroom unit, according to online listings for the property.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Woodland Hills is currently $2,500 per month, according to Zumper — about 18 percent higher than May of last year.

The deal may be one of The Lighthouse Group’s priciest acquisitions — the company tends to focus on buying multifamily properties for between $5 million and $40 million, according to its website. It currently owns and operates more than 5,000 units across seven different cities.

In Los Angeles, the company also owns a complex at 189 North Marengo Avenue in Pasadena — a 51-unit building that was constructed in 1924. The Lightstone Group bought that complex for $6 million in 2011, records show.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apartmentsinvestment salesLA MultifamilyWarner Centerwoodland hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bridge Industrial founder and CEO Steve Poulos and 4885 East 52nd Place in Vernon (Google Maps, Bridge Industrial)
    Bridge Industrial picks up 8 acres in Vernon
    Bridge Industrial picks up 8 acres in Vernon
    BentallGreenOak Sonny Kalsi and Stream Realty's Lee Belland and Mike McVean with 10380 Alder Avenue (LinkedIn, Stream Realty Partners, LoopNet)
    Newly built Inland Empire warehouse fetches $83M
    Newly built Inland Empire warehouse fetches $83M
    Clockwise from top left: Harrison Street CEO Christopher Merrill, 2825 Santa Monica Boulevard, Stockdale Capital Partners' Steven Yari and Shawn Yari and 9090 Wilshire Boulevard (Harrison Street, Stockdale Capital Partners) 
    Harrison Street buys Westside medical offices for $156M
    Harrison Street buys Westside medical offices for $156M
    Spirit Realty's Jackson Hsieh with 5038 West Avenue North (Real Share Net Lease, Loopnet)
    Texas investor seeks premium on sale of Antelope Valley retail
    Texas investor seeks premium on sale of Antelope Valley retail
    LA multifamily apartments
    LA drew $19B in multifamily investments over past year
    LA drew $19B in multifamily investments over past year
    80 South Street (Wikipedia)
    Oceanwide Plaza in DTLA last U.S. project standing for China-based developer
    Oceanwide Plaza in DTLA last U.S. project standing for China-based developer
    Rexford Industrial Realty co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel and 13535 Larwin Circle and 7815 Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City (Google Maps, Rexford)
    Rexford spends $153M on six industrial properties
    Rexford spends $153M on six industrial properties
    5350 Wilshire Boulevard and Onni Group Founder Innocenzo De Cotiis (Onni Group, Google Maps)
    Onni Group buys Miracle Mile retail for multifamily development
    Onni Group buys Miracle Mile retail for multifamily development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.