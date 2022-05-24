Open Menu

Ramit Varma exits mayoral race, endorses Caruso

Encino tech entrepreneur had spent $4 million of his own money in bid to become "new kind of mayor.”

Los Angeles /
May.May 24, 2022 01:16 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Ramit Varma iStock, votevarma.com)
Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Ramit Varma iStock, votevarma.com)

Tech businessman Ramit Varma, who spent $4 million of his own money to run for Los Angeles mayor, has dropped out of a diminishing field.

Varma, the latest to exit the mayoral race, lent his support to billionaire developer Rick Caruso two weeks before the June 7 primary, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

He’d launched his campaign last fall with a bang, renting out the Banc of California Stadium for 400 people, where he’d promised to cut government waste, end homelessness and bring a data-driven approach to City Hall.

He plastered billboards across the city, promising “A New Kind of Mayor.”

But in the end, the Encino entrepreneur’s largely self-funded campaign struggled to match the $30 million self-paid campaign of Caruso, or the political support of Rep. Karen Bass, the two frontrunners in the mayoral primary.

The co-founder of the online tutoring firm Revolution Prep had loaned himself $4 million, but it wasn’t enough. In an April poll by U.C. Berkeley, just 1 percent of people surveyed said they’d vote for Varma.

With little name recognition in a city of 2.1 million registered voters, he was forced to withdraw his hat from the ring and toss his support to Caruso

Varma said he agreed with the fellow businessman that Los Angeles should be “safe, affordable and clean.”

He told the Daily News he was “incredibly impressed by (Caruso’s) thoughtfulness, drive and genuine desire to fix problems in L.A.– and build a plan for growth that will last us for decades.”

His departure follows that of City Attorney Mike Feuer, who threw his support behind Bass, and City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who cast his support for Caruso. Like Varma, both had polled in the low single digits.

That leaves nine candidates vying to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, with Caruso and Bass running neck-and-neck with about 25 percent of support from likely voters, according to the most recent polls, with Councilman Kevin de León coming in at a distant third. About 40 percent of likely voters remain undecided.

[Los Angeles Daily News] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Karen BassLos Angelesmayoral racePoliticsprimaryRamit VarmaRick Caruso

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (Wikipedia, iStock)
    Golf course housing bill dies on the green
    Golf course housing bill dies on the green
    From left: Mayoral candidates Rick Caruso, Karen Bass and Kevin de León (Getty Images, iStock)
    Feuer exits mayoral race, backs Bass
    Feuer exits mayoral race, backs Bass
    Harry Sidhu, Mayor of Anaheim (Getty Images)
    Feds probe Anaheim mayor over Angel Stadium sale
    Feds probe Anaheim mayor over Angel Stadium sale
    Link Logistics' Luke Petherbridge with 5200 Sheila Street (Link Logistics, iStock)
    Aerospace outfit leases 115K sf warehouse in Commerce
    Aerospace outfit leases 115K sf warehouse in Commerce
    Candidate Rick Caruso, Councilman Joe Buscaino and Los Angeles City Hall (Rick Caruso, Joe Buscaino, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    City Councilman exits race, endorses Caruso for LA mayor
    City Councilman exits race, endorses Caruso for LA mayor
    Mayor Eric Garcetti (Wikipedia, iStock)
    City of LA approves settlement to spend $3B to house the homeless
    City of LA approves settlement to spend $3B to house the homeless
    Legacy Partners' W. Dean Henry with The Verandas (Legacy Partners, The Verandas Apartments)
    Legacy Partners unloads 209-unit apartment complex in West Covina for $92M
    Legacy Partners unloads 209-unit apartment complex in West Covina for $92M
    Steve Soboroff and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (Getty)
    Soboroff endorses Bass
    Soboroff endorses Bass
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.