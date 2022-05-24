Open Menu

The Agency goes Dutch

Los Angeles-based brokerage lands in Amsterdam for first European office

Los Angeles /
May.May 24, 2022 01:24 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Agency's Karina Nipperus (The Agency, iStock)
The Agency’s Karina Nipperus (The Agency, iStock)

The Agency will continue to broaden its ambitions with the opening of an office in Amsterdam, the latest in a string of new outposts and the first of what its billing as a European expansion.

The Amsterdam office will be helmed by Karina Nippérus, who will serve as managing partner. Part of her job will be serving international buyers and renters seeking properties in the Netherlands as primary or secondary homes or rentals, said Mauricio Umansky, The Agency’s founder and chief executive officer.

Nippérus has a 20-year track record of selling luxury real estate in the Netherlands, where she has been affiliated with local brokers.

The office in Amsterdam comes three months after The Agency hired John Thorpe as vice president of franchise sales and operations for Europe. Thorpe is headquartered in Málaga, Spain, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We are looking forward to announcing more franchise partners in Europe this year,” Umansky said.

The Agency has been busy domestically, too. In May, it acquired Manhattan agency Triplemint. It also launched six new offices in the first quarter of 2022. In April, the luxe-focused brokerage unveiled a new division to focus on master planned communities.

The Agency will find plenty of U.S. brokerages with established operations in Europe. Sotheby’s has been working on the continent since the mid-1970s, and now has around 200 European offices. Coldwell Banker recently marked a decade of doing business in France, Luxembourg and Monaco. In 2020, eXp Realty opened offices in France and Portugal. In 2019, Lee Summers, a New York-based broker specializing in overseas real estate, joined Compass.

Other companies are looking overseas for opportunities. On May 24, Beverly Hills-based Discovery Land Company announced the hire of two executives––Brett White, a former Cushman & Wakefield chief executive officer, and Michelle Ngo––to lead the company’s efforts in developing resorts and residential communities overseas.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragesluxury real estateMauricio UmanskyThe Agency

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael Shabani with 8400 Melrose Avenue (Google Maps, iStock) Gucci, Melrose
    Gucci plans flagship at Melrose & Melrose
    Gucci plans flagship at Melrose & Melrose
    Cushman & Wakefield’s Dan Broderick, Phil Brodkin; and (formerly) Cresa’s Matthew Miller (Cushman & Wakefield, Cresa)
    Cushman & Wakefield buys three Cresa offices in LA
    Cushman & Wakefield buys three Cresa offices in LA
    Roy Eddleman and exterior of Villa Firenze (University of California Irvine, Zillow)
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    From left: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in front of 1700 San Remo Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty Images, Redfin, iStock)
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo sell Pacific Palisades estate for $51M
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo sell Pacific Palisades estate for $51M
    The Zero One project with Scott Morris (Marisol Malibu, Scott Morris)
    ’Net zero’ goes luxe in Malibu on $23M sale
    ’Net zero’ goes luxe in Malibu on $23M sale
    Gerard Bisignano of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty and 470 West Vista Chino in Palm Springs (Coastal Luxury Living, Sotheby's)
    Spread the word: “Poolside Gossip” home fetches record in Palm Springs
    Spread the word: “Poolside Gossip” home fetches record in Palm Springs
    Aaron Kirman and shots of 777 Sarbonne megamansion (Aaron Kirman Group, Zillow)
    Auction for 777 Sarbonne megamansion starts with high interest: Kirman
    Auction for 777 Sarbonne megamansion starts with high interest: Kirman
    Frank Zarabi of Fam Brands and 419 Robert Lane (Fam Brands, Redfin)
    Fashion entrepreneur Frank Zarabi sells Wallace Neff-designed mansion for $19M
    Fashion entrepreneur Frank Zarabi sells Wallace Neff-designed mansion for $19M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.