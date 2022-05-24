The Agency will continue to broaden its ambitions with the opening of an office in Amsterdam, the latest in a string of new outposts and the first of what its billing as a European expansion.

The Amsterdam office will be helmed by Karina Nippérus, who will serve as managing partner. Part of her job will be serving international buyers and renters seeking properties in the Netherlands as primary or secondary homes or rentals, said Mauricio Umansky, The Agency’s founder and chief executive officer.

Nippérus has a 20-year track record of selling luxury real estate in the Netherlands, where she has been affiliated with local brokers.

The office in Amsterdam comes three months after The Agency hired John Thorpe as vice president of franchise sales and operations for Europe. Thorpe is headquartered in Málaga, Spain, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We are looking forward to announcing more franchise partners in Europe this year,” Umansky said.

The Agency has been busy domestically, too. In May, it acquired Manhattan agency Triplemint. It also launched six new offices in the first quarter of 2022. In April, the luxe-focused brokerage unveiled a new division to focus on master planned communities.

The Agency will find plenty of U.S. brokerages with established operations in Europe. Sotheby’s has been working on the continent since the mid-1970s, and now has around 200 European offices. Coldwell Banker recently marked a decade of doing business in France, Luxembourg and Monaco. In 2020, eXp Realty opened offices in France and Portugal. In 2019, Lee Summers, a New York-based broker specializing in overseas real estate, joined Compass.

Other companies are looking overseas for opportunities. On May 24, Beverly Hills-based Discovery Land Company announced the hire of two executives––Brett White, a former Cushman & Wakefield chief executive officer, and Michelle Ngo––to lead the company’s efforts in developing resorts and residential communities overseas.