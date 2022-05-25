Open Menu

Onni Group wants to add 14-story office in Hollywood

Eyes another 200K sf at former Howard Hughes HQ

Los Angeles /
May.May 25, 2022 11:30 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
7000 Romaine Street and 948 Sycamore Avenue (Google Maps)
7000 Romaine Street and 948 Sycamore Avenue (Google Maps)

Onni Group wants to add a 14-story office complex to a Hollywood site that was once the headquarters for the late tycoon Howard Hughes’ business ventures.

Vancouver, Canada-based Onni filed a permit application for a new 200,931-square foot addition at 7000 West Romaine Street, 930-956 North Sycamore Avenue and 931-953 North Orange Drive, according to documents filed with the city’s planning department.

The proposal for the property calls for the retention of the existing 66,904-square-foot office building at the site. The addition, which will be called Sycamore and Romaine, sits on a through-lot that touches North Orange Drive and North Sycamore Avenue. The planned structure will be split between 194,538 square feet of office space and 6,393 square feet of retail.

Onni bought 7000 Romaine Street and 948 Sycamore Avenue for $40 million last January. The firm can add as much as 268,000 square feet to the site under the city’s Hollywood Community Plan.

The property, which was built in 1931, was originally commissioned by Hughes. It was initially used for Multicolor Films, a Hollywood production company owned by the reclusive entrepreneur. Later, it turned into the headquarters for the businessman’s ventures. The property is up for designation as a historic-cultural monument, with a vote by the Los Angeles City Council set for September.

The project adds to the Onni’s development pipeline in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, the firm bought a 1.4-acre site at 5350 Wilshire Boulevard with plans to build an apartment complex. That development is one of several for Onni in Los Angeles. Other projects in its docket include the conversion of a Long Beach strip mall into multifamily housing, a 347-unit residential tower in the Arts District, and the redevelopment of the former Los Angeles Times building in Downtown L.A.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vella's Zach Vella and SWRCC's Dan Langford with 1010 Sandhill Avenue (Vella Group, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, LoopNet)
    Carpenters union buys Carson industrial from Zach Vella
    Carpenters union buys Carson industrial from Zach Vella
    TCW's David Lippman with and the City National Plaza at 515 S. Flower Street (David Lippman, City National Plaza)
    TCW inks largest pandemic-era office lease in DTLA
    TCW inks largest pandemic-era office lease in DTLA
    eBay's Jamie Iannone with 455 North Fairfax Avenue (eBay, Google Maps)
    eBay goes brick and mortar on popup for sneakerheads
    eBay goes brick and mortar on popup for sneakerheads
    Jeff Blau with 1755 Argyle St (LinkedIn, Commercial Observer)
    Related Companies to sell Argyle House in Hollywood
    Related Companies to sell Argyle House in Hollywood
    Frank Gehry and the Ocean Avenue Project (Getty, Ocean Avenue Project, iStock)
    Frank Gehry’s long-awaited Santa Monica project takes big step forward
    Frank Gehry’s long-awaited Santa Monica project takes big step forward
    Duke Realty's James Connor and 14724 Proctor Avenue in City of Industry (Google Maps, Duke Realty)
    Duke Realty gets another 230K sf in City of Industry
    Duke Realty gets another 230K sf in City of Industry
    Westmont's Andy Plant and Westmont Village Westmont Living, iStock)
    Senior community nixes industrial development for more residential
    Senior community nixes industrial development for more residential
    FivePoint Holdings' Dan Hedigan (Fivepoints, Ranch on the River)
    FivePoint slashes workforce 29%, posts $37M loss
    FivePoint slashes workforce 29%, posts $37M loss
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.