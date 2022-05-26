Open Menu

Tesla plans to go Hollywood with diner, drive-in theater and EV charging station

Electric car maker bases retro concept on 2018 tweet by founder Elon Musk

Los Angeles
May 26, 2022
TRD Staff
Tesla's Elon Musk
Tesla’s Elon Musk (Getty, iStock)

The iconic Los Angeles drive-in movie theater and snack bar could get a 21st Century upgrade: a Tesla marquee and an EV charging station in Hollywood.

The Texas-based electric carmaker has filed plans to replace a Shakey’s pizza at 7001 W. Santa Monica Blvd. with a 24-hour Tesla restaurant, drive-in theater and charging station, What Now Los Angeles reported.

Tesla has filed a proposal with the Los Angeles Planning Department for a 9,300-square-foot restaurant, where drivers can watch movies and munch while juicing up their electric vehicles.

The idea was hatched in 2018, when company founder Elon Musk sent out a tweet about building a retro car hop restaurant––replete with drive-in movies and staff on roller skates––on the site of a Tesla Supercharger station.

“Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA,” he proclaimed.

Musk, who’s engaged in entrepreneurial efforts ranging from supersonic tunnel travel to colonizing the planet Mars, appears to have gone back-to-the future with his 1950s development proposal.

A new Supercharger station at 1421 Santa Monica Blvd. in Santa Monica was originally slated to have the restaurant and drive-in theater, according to What Now. But plans changed.

The new Tesla eatery and drive-in movie theater in Hollywood is supposed to sport a futuristic look, according to reports. No opening date has been set for the Tesla project, which has not been approved by the city.

In October, Tesla uprooted its headquarters from Palo Alto and transported it to Austin, nearer to the base of SpaceX, another Musk company, and closer to the founder’s home in the Lone Star State. The company still has a manufacturing plant in the Bay Area municipality of Fremont.

[What Now Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




