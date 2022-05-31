Gary Gold, a veteran executive vice president with Hilton & Hyland known for record-breaking sales of the Playboy Mansion among other landmark properties, is moving to Coldwell Banker Realty’s office in Beverly Hills.

Gold has represented sellers for a number of high-profile, complex deals around Southern California in the past few years. The Playboy Mansion sold for $100 million in 2016. In 2019, there was the deal for Chartwell Estate in Beverly Hills, which sold for $150 million. In 2021, The Hearst Estate in Beverly Hills sold for $63 million at auction sale.

Gold’s change in affiliation comes a few months after the death of Jeff Hyland, co-founder of Hilton & Hyland from cancer in February. In 2020, Hilton & Hyland registered sales of $3.5 billion, according to the firm. Gold was one of Hilton & Hyland’s first employees.

Gold’s first day at Coldwell Banker Realty was May 27. He said he made the move based on the depth of resources at Coldwell, which operates 57 offices with about 5,000 agents, as well as the brokerage commitment to a podcast that has a working title of Gold Gets Real and is set to launch in July.

“I’m going to be interviewing the best agents from around the world who have done record breaking deals,” he said.“Everything I do contributes to my business––this is synergistic.”

The podcast represents the first time Gold will serve as a regular interview host, but he does have experience in the role for industry panels. On May 24, he interviewed talk show host Andy Cohen at the Realm Global Collective Inaugural Conference in Santa Monica.

Gold declined to give his sales volume. In 2020, Los Angeles Business Journal estimated his business volume was $83.3 million.