Open Menu

Gary Gold, dealmaker on Playboy Mansion, Hearst Estate, moves to Coldwell Banker Realty

Parts ways with Hilton & Hyland, plans podcast under new brand

Los Angeles /
May.May 31, 2022 11:09 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gary Gold (Gary Gold)
Gary Gold (Gary Gold)

Gary Gold, a veteran executive vice president with Hilton & Hyland known for record-breaking sales of the Playboy Mansion among other landmark properties, is moving to Coldwell Banker Realty’s office in Beverly Hills.

Gold has represented sellers for a number of high-profile, complex deals around Southern California in the past few years. The Playboy Mansion sold for $100 million in 2016. In 2019, there was the deal for Chartwell Estate in Beverly Hills, which sold for $150 million. In 2021, The Hearst Estate in Beverly Hills sold for $63 million at auction sale.

Gold’s change in affiliation comes a few months after the death of Jeff Hyland, co-founder of Hilton & Hyland from cancer in February. In 2020, Hilton & Hyland registered sales of $3.5 billion, according to the firm. Gold was one of Hilton & Hyland’s first employees.

Gold’s first day at Coldwell Banker Realty was May 27. He said he made the move based on the depth of resources at Coldwell, which operates 57 offices with about 5,000 agents, as well as the brokerage commitment to a podcast that has a working title of Gold Gets Real and is set to launch in July.

“I’m going to be interviewing the best agents from around the world who have done record breaking deals,” he said.“Everything I do contributes to my business––this is synergistic.”

The podcast represents the first time Gold will serve as a regular interview host, but he does have experience in the role for industry panels. On May 24, he interviewed talk show host Andy Cohen at the Realm Global Collective Inaugural Conference in Santa Monica.

Gold declined to give his sales volume. In 2020, Los Angeles Business Journal estimated his business volume was $83.3 million.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsBrokerageColdwell BankerHilton Hyland

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah (iStock, KUNA/CC0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    You can see Kuwaiti embezzlement case from Mountain of Beverly Hills
    You can see Kuwaiti embezzlement case from Mountain of Beverly Hills
    Sotheby's Kamini Lane (Sotheby's, iStock)
    Kamini Lane resurfaces as president of Sotheby’s International Realty
    Kamini Lane resurfaces as president of Sotheby’s International Realty
    Haim “Milo” Revah and the property at 705 N. Alta Drive in Beverley Hills (Redfin, Getty)
    Foreclosed Beverly Flats home listed for $22M
    Foreclosed Beverly Flats home listed for $22M
    The property at 10301 Strathmore with Architect Richard Manion (Richard Manion, 10301 Strathmore)
    $25M ask hits mid-market in Holmby Hills
    $25M ask hits mid-market in Holmby Hills
    Clockwise from top left: Harrison Street CEO Christopher Merrill, 2825 Santa Monica Boulevard, Stockdale Capital Partners' Steven Yari and Shawn Yari and 9090 Wilshire Boulevard (Harrison Street, Stockdale Capital Partners) 
    Harrison Street buys Westside medical offices for $156M
    Harrison Street buys Westside medical offices for $156M
    Roy Eddleman and exterior of Villa Firenze (University of California Irvine, Zillow)
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    Frank Zarabi of Fam Brands and 419 Robert Lane (Fam Brands, Redfin)
    Fashion entrepreneur Frank Zarabi sells Wallace Neff-designed mansion for $19M
    Fashion entrepreneur Frank Zarabi sells Wallace Neff-designed mansion for $19M
    Spring Place's Christian Toraldo Spring Place in Beverly Hills (Twitter, Spring Place)
    Beverly Hills co-workspace faces sanctions on charges of hard partying
    Beverly Hills co-workspace faces sanctions on charges of hard partying
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.