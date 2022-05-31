Prominent L.A.-area commercial broker Greg Stumm has jumped to Bridge Industrial.

Stumm was recently a director at Newmark, where he ranked among that firm’s top industrial agents.

Bridge announced the high-profile pick up on Tuesday. In a statement, Nick Siegel, Stumm’s new boss, referenced Stumm as among “the industry’s best talent” and said the hire would strengthen Bridge’s national acquisitions as it continued expanding its national industrial reach.

Stumm comes on as Bridge’s director of acquisitions for the region. The broker said that his experience “will translate well in sourcing value-add properties and shell buildings” across the company’s West region. That region covers a lot of territory: Bridge has a presence in Greater L.A., the Inland Empire, Northern California and Seattle.

At Newmark, Stumm was involved in more than 250 industrial sale and lease deals that totaled more than $1.8 billion, according to the release; earlier this month he was part of a team that represented Link Logistics in its lease of a 115,000 square foot warehouse in Commerce to an aerospace company.

Chicago-based Bridge, a major national industrial player, was founded in 2000 and says it has bought and developed more than 67 million square feet of projects valued at over $12.6 billion. Along with Chicago, the firm focuses on Class A industrial infill projects in California, greater New York, Miami, Seattle and London. In March the firm named Siegel the head of its national acquisitions team. It also recently hired new directors for its North and Central regions.

Last month the company added to its SoCal portfolio with an eight-acre purchase in Vernon; it’s also working on more than 400,000 square feet of projects in the Bay Area.