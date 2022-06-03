A newly completed spec home on the beach in Laguna Beach has hit the market for $49 million, now the priciest listing in the Orange County city.

David Wojtaszek, founder of Divita Builders, has listed the 5,000-square-foot home at 66 Emerald Bay in the gated community of Emerald Bay, the Wall Street Journal reported. It also has 1,000 square feet of outdoor space.

The Laguna Beach-based firm spent five years planning and building the five-bedroom, eight-bath beachfront house after buying the 4,000-square-foot lot in 2017 for $8.5 million.

The furnished home has walls of glass, and includes a fitness studio, a sauna, a temperature-controlled wine vault and a home theater.

The property also has an outdoor shower and an in-ground stone hot tub.

The property includes a four-car garage with two electric vehicle charging stations, a four-stop elevator, three laundry stations, heated floors and a primary suite with private ocean-facing patio, fire pit, steam shower and walk-in closet with a coffee station, according to the listing.

While the listing price doesn’t include the furniture, a purchaser could negotiate to purchase it separately, Wojtaszek said.

Most beachside homes in the area face away from the ocean, Wojtaszek said, but the entrance to this home faces the beach, thanks to a road that leads down from the main street above.

Residents of Emerald Bay also enjoy exclusive access to a private beach, junior Olympic size pool, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds.

Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

It’s rare for a beachfront spec house to hit the market in Emerald Bay, Smith said.

In 2021, the median home sale price in Orange County was $1.07 million, up from $884,450 in 2020, according to data compiled by Smith’s team at Coldwell.

[Wall Street Journal] – Dana Bartholomew