LaTerra files plans for self-storage facilities in Mar Vista and Van Nuys

The projects will have a total square footage of 135K SF

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 06, 2022 01:47 PM
By Christian Bautista
Charles Tourtellotte and 3871 South Grand View (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
LaTerra Development is looking to build two self-storage facilities totaling 135,065 square feet in Mar Vista and Van Nuys.

The firm has sought permits for the sites at 3871, 3873, 3877, 3901 and 3903 South Grand View Boulevard and 14876 West Raymer Street, according to documents filed with the city’s Department of City Planning.

Plans for the South Grand View Boulevard property, which has the project name 3871 Grand View, call for the demolition of the existing industrial and office properties at the site. The assemblage currently contains three low-rise buildings ranging in size from 3,120 square feet to 13,600 square feet, city records show. LaTerra is looking to replace the structures with a three-story property totaling 58,180 square feet..

The Raymer Street parcel, meanwhile, currently contains two structures: a 23,120 square foot property and a 2,396 square foot building. LaTerra wants to demolish the existing buildings to give way to a three-story property, 76,885-square-foot self-storage facility.

LaTerra already has a few massive projects in its development pipeline. In November, the firm got approval from Burbank officials for the Burbank Aero Crossing, a large mixed-use property planned for 862 apartments, 152,000 square feet of office space and 9,700 square feet of restaurant space.  That project, which will be built at the former home of Fry’s Electronics at 2311 North Hollywood Way, is expected to be completed by 2025. The firm is also building a 573-unit apartment complex at 777 North Front Street in Burbank. LaTerra is developing that property with joint venture partner QuadReal Property Group.




