Nursing home mogul lists Malibu manse for $69M

Price reflects Malibu’s pandemic surge

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 06, 2022 01:28 PM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Windsor Healthcare Management's Lee C. Samson and 22446 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu (Zillow, iStock, NCSY)
A nursing home mogul is asking $69 million for a very contemporary luxe Malibu pad.

Lee C. Samson, the founder of Windsor Healthcare Management, listed the beachfront mansion on Saturday, according to listing sites.

The 4,800-square-foot home is “a legacy of contemporary design,” the listing boasts, with features that include a beachfront patio, home theater, gym, driveway auto turntable and a roof deck — complete with a retractable ceiling — with a wet bar, fire pit, jacuzzi and barbecue area.

The six-bedroom home is located at 22446 Pacific Coast Highway, in the Carbon Beach section of Malibu. The home was originally built in 1976 but more recently remodeled by Landry Design Group; the current design is built around large glass walls, to accentuate the ocean view, and a light exterior defined by dramatic curves and angles.

Samson is a lifelong Californian and prominent philanthropist and Republican political donor who serves on the board of Los Angeles Philharmonic, among other positions. He opened the first Windsor Healthcare nursing facility in 1984, and the company now has 30 facilities in California and Arizona.

He bought the Carbon Beach mansion, which sits on a parcel of nearly a half acre parcel and also has a pool, in 2015 for $22 million, according to property records. The seller was Jack Roth, the ad executive, and at the time that sale ranked among L.A.’s 10 priciest of the year.

Seven years later, the $69 million ask reflects Malibu’s recent status as one of the world’s hottest pandemic-era luxe property markets: Last fall, the Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen set a new California record with a $177 million purchase in the enclave, while several weeks ago the former Disney CEO Michael Eisner listed his Malibu place for $225 million.

