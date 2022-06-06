Open Menu

Rivian parks at newly developed 135K sf industrial facility

EV maker leases Staley Point Capital complex in Torrance

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 06, 2022 02:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Staley Point Capital's Kevin Staley, Rivian's RJ Scaringe and 2700 California Street (Loopnet, Staley Point Capital, Richard Truesdell/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)
Staley Point Capital’s Kevin Staley, Rivian’s RJ Scaringe and 2700 California Street (Loopnet, Staley Point Capital, Richard Truesdell/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Rivian is opening a manufacturing and distribution center in Torrance, The Real Deal has learned.

The Irvine-based electric vehicle maker, which specializes in trucks, signed a lease for a 135,000-square-foot at 2700 California Street earlier this year, according to public property records filed with L.A. County.

Staley Point Capital bought the site in June 2021 for $34.5 million, with plans to build a new industrial complex and adjacent office space, records show. In December, the firm obtained $32.5 million in construction financing for the complex from Western Alliance Bank.

A spokesperson for Rivian confirmed the lease, adding it will be used by the company’s electric vehicle propulsion team — a segment that builds energy-storage and power-conversion systems for Rivian’s electric vehicles. The company will also use offices at the complex as lab space for hardware development. Rivian declined to comment on specific lease terms.

The property is still under construction, though Rivian declined to comment on when it expected the facility to open.

The lease was signed in February, just two months after Rivian went public at $78 per share. As of June 6, the company’s share price has dropped more than 60 percent to about $29 per share. Since November, the S&P 500 index has fallen about 12 percent.

Amazon — a large investor in Rivian — took a $7.6 billion write-down in the first quarter as the EV maker’s stock plunged. Rivian, which is yet to deliver vehicles in significant numbers currently facing supply chain issues and production issues, the company told shareholders earlier this year.

It’s currently expecting to produce 25,000 vehicles this year — about half of what it forecasted last year.

Despite its challenges, the company is moving forward with a number of distribution centers across the country. In January, the company signed a seven-year lease on a 327,000-square-foot distribution center in Louisville, Kentucky. In Illinois, the company is planning to add about 500,000 square feet to an existing warehouse in Normal.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLA IndustrialleasingRivianSouth BayTorrance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Charles Tourtellotte and 3871 South Grand View (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    LaTerra files plans for self-storage facilities in Mar Vista and Van Nuys
    LaTerra files plans for self-storage facilities in Mar Vista and Van Nuys
    Evolve South Bay property at 285 East Del Amo Boulevard, MG Properties' Mark Gleiberman and MBK Real Estate's Katsuo Yamanaka (iStock, Evolve South Bay, MG Properties, MBK Real Estate)
    Carson complex sets mark for priciest multifamily deal in South Bay
    Carson complex sets mark for priciest multifamily deal in South Bay
    Rexford's Michael (left) Frankel and Howard Schwimmer (right) with 14200 Arminta Street (Rexford, Loopnet)
    Rexford continues SoCal spree with deals for industrial land, buildings
    Rexford continues SoCal spree with deals for industrial land, buildings
    San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia and the Carousel Mall at 295 Carousel Mall (Getty, Amerique, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Demolition of fire-damaged mall in San Bernardino on hold
    Demolition of fire-damaged mall in San Bernardino on hold
    3303 South Archibald Avenue,  Waterton's David Schwartz and Bridge's Robert Morse (Waterton, Bridge, Apartments)
    Chicago investor joins rush to Inland Empire multifamily with 736-unit buy
    Chicago investor joins rush to Inland Empire multifamily with 736-unit buy
    Dunleer founder BJ Turner with the industrial property at 1165 E. Edna Place in Covina (Google Maps, Dunleer)
    Beverly Hills investor continues pivot to industrial with trio of deals
    Beverly Hills investor continues pivot to industrial with trio of deals
    Elon Musk (Getty Images, iStock, Twitter)
    Elon Musk’s back-to-office order sets SpaceX up as SoCal test case
    Elon Musk’s back-to-office order sets SpaceX up as SoCal test case
    LA new housing builds
    California water report: Enough to support new residential development
    California water report: Enough to support new residential development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.