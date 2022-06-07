A New York-based art gallery is opening up shop in Hollywood, The Real Deal has learned.

Marian Goodman Gallery has signed a 12,000-square-foot lease at 1120 Seward Street, a property owned by Efram Harkham and his family, sources familiar with the deal told TRD. The gallery and its namesake owner — recently called a “defining presence in the art world for decades” — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Harkhams have owned the property since February, when they paid $21.9 million for a 10-parcel block that totals about 35,000 square feet from Seward Street to Hudson Avenue, records show.

Since the Harkhams sold the shuttered 86-key Luxe hotel on Rodeo Drive for $200 million to LVMH, the family has been on a buying spree, spending at least $112 million on mixed-use properties across Southern California and a 127-unit complex in New York City.

In the suburban town of Westlake Village, the family recently bought a 132,037-square-foot property for $35 million, or about $265 per square foot. In the Northeast L.A. neighborhood of Highland Park, the Harkhams bought two mixed-use properties totaling 41,000 square feet for $28.7 million.

Marian Goodman Gallery, founded in 1977, currently has locations at 24 West 57th Street in New York, Paris and London. This will be the gallery’s first physical space on the West Coast.

Its new location will be near a cluster of galleries on North Highland Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard — Regen Projects, Kohn Gallery, Tanya Bonakdar Gallery and Jeffrey Deitch all have spaces within a few blocks.