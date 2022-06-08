Open Menu

Developer proposes nearly 650 apartments along Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

R.W. Selby & Co. plans to reshape Hollywood Boulevard with apartments, offices, retail

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 08, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Renderings of Hollywood Boulevard projects (Studio One Eleven)
Renderings of Hollywood Boulevard projects (Studio One Eleven)

A local developer plans to build a 633-unit, mixed-use complex of apartment towers, offices and shops and restaurants along the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

An affiliate of R.W. Selby & Co., based in Brentwood, has filed plans to redevelop a swath of commercial properties and parking lots on the south side of Hollywood Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The developer plans to construct four new buildings on two sites – containing a total of 633 residential units, 29,600 square feet of offices and more than 41,700 square feet of shops and restaurants – on the south side of Hollywood Boulevard at Las Palmas and Cherokee avenues.

R.W. Selby would also retain four commercial buildings containing another 32,400 square feet of businesses at Hollywood and Las Palmas.

The first site, south of the Walk of Fame between Las Palmas and Cherokee, would replace a parking lot with three mixed-use apartment towers. Plans call for an underground parking garage for 353 vehicles.

They include a proposed seven-story building with 46 units above 4,245 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants. Alternate plans call for a 77-room hotel.

A 15-story building with 281 units would include 30,200 square feet of commercial space.

And a seven-story building with 66 units would include 7,152 square feet of ground-floor offices.

The second site, located east across the street, calls for razing buildings at 1638-1644 Cherokee Ave. and 6626-6636 Hollywood Blvd. to build a 13-story, 240-unit apartment building with 22,492 square feet of offices. Underground parking would serve 109 cars on two levels.

The four buildings, designed by Long Beach-based Studio One Eleven, have a semi industrial look, with bay or floor-to-ceiling windows surrounded by brick, stone, and metal. The larger complex would include pedestrian walkways flanked by shops and restaurants, with landscaped seating.

R.W. Selby & Co. is no stranger to Hollywood. It’s also building a modular, 202-unit apartment complex on a parking lot at 1601 Las Palmas, in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has also seen a resurgence in foot traffic and hotel occupancy in the wake of the pandemic, according to a recent study.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
