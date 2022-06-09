Open Menu

LA investor buys Meta campus in Sunnyvale for $700M

NY-based Tishman Speyer sells to CommonWealth Partners at double the property’s price last year

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 09, 2022 11:40 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer and CommonWealth’s Brett Munger with 1275-1395 Crossman Avenue (Tishman Speyer, CommonWealth Partners)
Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer and CommonWealth’s Brett Munger with 1275-1395 Crossman Avenue (Tishman Speyer, CommonWealth Partners)

A Los Angeles-based investor has paid $707 million for a Silicon Valley campus that’s fully leased to Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

The buyer was CommonWealth Partners, a Los Angeles-based investment firm with $10 billion in real estate assets across the U.S. and a recent penchant for high-profile deals. In December, CommonWealth paid $1 billion for the Hudson Commons office building in what was New York’s biggest investment sale since 2019.

Tishman Speyer sold the 719,000-square-foot complex for about double what it paid for the property 14 months ago, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources.

Tishman leased the campus to Meta last December in what’s considered the largest private-sector office lease of 2021.

The former NetApp campus near the corner of Crossman Avenue and Caribbean Drive in northern Sunnyvale consists of four office buildings, two parking structures and recreational space known as Moffett Green.

Amenities include a gym with basketball court, sand volleyball court, bocce ball courts, a putting green, executive briefing center, data center, theater, full-service cafeteria, multiple kitchens, vegetable garden, break centers and phone rooms.

The lease to Meta countered gloomy predictions that tech firms would flee Silicon Valley and allow employees to work remotely rather than return to their offices.

“The sale and the lease demonstrate that Silicon Valley remains a global center of innovation,” Tishman Chief Executive Officer Rob Speyer said in the statement. “Moreover, this deal demonstrates that the market for highly collaborative, well-designed office space with accessible green space and top-level amenities is still strong.”

The latest deal allows CommonWealth Partners to expand its footprint around Sunnyvale to more than 1 million square feet.

“The acquisition of a top-quality asset in this dynamic submarket that has become a hotbed for expansion by Google, Amazon, Meta and other high-credit tech companies diversifies our portfolio’s tenant mix and reinforces our commitment to being a leading provider of high-quality office space in the region,” CommonWealth CEO Brett Munger said in the statement.

Tech companies have been among the most aggressive renters of US office space even as many employees continue to work remotely.

Office use in Silicon Valley’s San Jose area was 32 percent, compared with a 41-percent US average, according to data from Kastle Systems for the week through June 1.

The office-vacancy rate in Silicon Valley was 15.2 percent in the first quarter, according to Jones Lang LaSalle. “As companies reopen, an uptick in leasing activity is anticipated,” the brokerage reported.

[Bloomberg] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateCommonWealth PartnersMeta PlatformsOffice MarketSilicon ValleySunnyvaleTishman Speyer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of Hollywood Boulevard projects (Studio One Eleven)
    Developer proposes nearly 650 apartments along Hollywood’s Walk of Fame
    Developer proposes nearly 650 apartments along Hollywood’s Walk of Fame
    Nick Griffin with Downtown Center Business Improvement District (Connect Conferences, Chuck Bennett)
    170 projects in DTLA pipeline
    170 projects in DTLA pipeline
    Blue Shield of California CEO Paul Markovich, Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy and 3800 Kilroy Airport Way (Blue Shield of California, Kilroy)
    Kilroy lands Blue Shield at new LB office campus
    Kilroy lands Blue Shield at new LB office campus
    L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke with the Anthem Blue Cross building at 21555 Oxnard St., Woodland Hills (Google Maps, Getty)
    Stan Kroenke adds 32-acre Anthem site to Warner Center portfolio
    Stan Kroenke adds 32-acre Anthem site to Warner Center portfolio
    Montage Laguna Beach (Montage Hotels, iStock)
    State-owned Chinese insurer eyes sale of Montage Laguna Beach
    State-owned Chinese insurer eyes sale of Montage Laguna Beach
    Staley Point Capital's Kevin Staley, Rivian's RJ Scaringe and 2700 California Street (Loopnet, Staley Point Capital, Richard Truesdell/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)
    Rivian parks at newly developed 135K sf industrial facility
    Rivian parks at newly developed 135K sf industrial facility
    Charles Tourtellotte and 3871 South Grand View (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    LaTerra files plans for self-storage facilities in Mar Vista and Van Nuys
    LaTerra files plans for self-storage facilities in Mar Vista and Van Nuys
    Evolve South Bay property at 285 East Del Amo Boulevard, MG Properties' Mark Gleiberman and MBK Real Estate's Katsuo Yamanaka (iStock, Evolve South Bay, MG Properties, MBK Real Estate)
    Carson complex sets mark for priciest multifamily deal in South Bay
    Carson complex sets mark for priciest multifamily deal in South Bay
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.