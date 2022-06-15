Open Menu

State bill would fast-track affordable housing at houses of worship

Measure would allow faith-based institutions to override local zoning

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 15, 2022 12:57 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
State Sen. Scott Wiener (Getty, iStock)
State Sen. Scott Wiener (Getty, iStock)

A Bay Area lawmaker has reintroduced a plan to make it easier for houses of worship to build affordable housing on their lots.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a frequent author of housing reform bills, has relaunched a measure to allow religious institutions, such as churches, synagogues and mosques, to build affordable housing by-right, even if prohibited by local zoning, CBS News Bay Area reported.

Development would also be allowed at nonprofit colleges.

His bill, SB1336, would only apply for developments that are 100-percent affordable for low-income residents. The housing must remain affordable for 55 years if it’s a rental property and 45 years for properties that can be owned.

“Our churches, mosques and synagogues want to do everything they can to help our communities,” Wiener said in a statement. “Many of them have land that they can use for affordable housing, but when they try to build these projects, they face years of delays and arbitrary zoning restrictions.”

While houses of worship have long partnered with nonprofit housing developers to build affordable housing, the zoning and approval process can often be difficult and expensive, said Weiner, D-San Francisco.

The bill is co-sponsored by the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California and the Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing.
“Faith-based organizations have long served as community anchors, living out their faith by supporting their neighbors,” said Amie Fishman, executive director of the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California. “Homes are the foundation of any thriving community.”

Two years ago, Wiener introduced a similar bill known as Senate Bill 899. While it passed unanimously in the State Senate and the Assembly Housing Committee, SB899 ultimately failed to get out of the legislature.

In February, Wiener submitted another bill that would allow colleges streamline student housing projects. SB 886 would make certain projects exempt from being blocked when they don’t meet environmental standards.

[CBS News Bay Area] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housingCaliforniachurchesfaith-based institutionshouses of worshipHousing ShortagemosquesPoliticsScott Wienersynagogues

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Karen Bass and Rick Caruso (Getty Images, iStock)
    Karen Bass overtakes Rick Caruso in primary vote for LA mayor
    Karen Bass overtakes Rick Caruso in primary vote for LA mayor
    Dae Yong Lee (inset) and former Councilman José Huizar (Getty, iStock, Federal Prosecutors)
    Trial starts for developer linked to FBI corruption probe of LA City Hall
    Trial starts for developer linked to FBI corruption probe of LA City Hall
    José Huizar, former Los Angeles City Council Member (Getty Images, iStock)
    LA ban on developer contributions kicks in as final round of mayoral race kicks off
    LA ban on developer contributions kicks in as final round of mayoral race kicks off
    Rendering of the proposed project site at 401 Rosecrans and 3770 Highland avenues, Manhattan Beach (Withee Malcolm Architects)
    Manhattan Beach planners reject residents’ attempts to trim 4-story apartment complex
    Manhattan Beach planners reject residents’ attempts to trim 4-story apartment complex
    Redlands mayor Paul Barich with warehouses (City of Redlands, iStock)
    Redlands moves to restrict industrial development
    Redlands moves to restrict industrial development
    Standard Communities’ Chris Cruz and the 196-unit Heritage Village complex at 707 West Santa Ana Street in Anaheim (Google Maps, About.Me, LinkedIn)
    Standard adds three senior affordable housing complexes across California
    Standard adds three senior affordable housing complexes across California
    Rendering of 314/324 West 45th St, Los Angeles (PQNK, iStock)
    Developer plans all-affordable complex in South LA
    Developer plans all-affordable complex in South LA
    Todd Ament (Twitter/AnaheimBeautifu)
    Member of Anaheim ‘cabal’ to plead guilty amid corruption scandal that killed stadium sale
    Member of Anaheim ‘cabal’ to plead guilty amid corruption scandal that killed stadium sale
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.