Open Menu

Angels owner seeks $5M to cover costs on nixed stadium deal

Pending with city under federal investigation over would-be $320M sale

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 17, 2022 12:06 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Angels' Arte Moreno with Angels Stadium
Angels’ Arte Moreno with Angels Stadium (Getty, iStock)

A management company led by Angels baseball owner Arte Moreno wants $5 million to cover the costs of the nixed Angel Stadium deal.

An attorney for Moreno’s SRB Management notified the City of Anaheim of plans to file a claim to recover title and inspection costs, consulting and legal fees and other expenses related to the failed $320 million stadium sale, the Orange County Register reported.

The sale agreement the Anaheim City Council voided last month included a provision allowing the buyer to recover costs up to $5 million, plus attorney fees, if the city were to default.

The city’s “repudiation” of the sale “constitutes a default” as described in the agreement, said Allen Abshez, an attorney for SRB Management.

A statement from Anaheim spokesman Mike Lyster notes the city had already agreed to give back $50 million in escrow fees, while SRB said it wouldn’t sue the city to force completion of the deal. He said other legal issues “remained for future discussions.”

Lyster said the city may be entitled to recover part of the more than $2 million it spent on consultants and lawyers to craft the deal and navigate various legal challenges. But that right stems from the same – potentially invalid – agreement SRB is citing.

Lyster said the City Council will decide, likely in a closed-door session, how to respond to the claim.

The City Council voted to sell Angel Stadium in December 2019 and approved the deal with SRB in September 2020. But it hit a snag before the city could close escrow.

In December, state housing officials said the city had violated an affordable housing law, which the city vigorously denies.

When the dispute appeared to be settled through a legal agreement brokered by the state Attorney General’s office, a corruption scandal broke. Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu was under federal investigation for allegedly passing confidential information to Angels Baseball officials in hope of soliciting $1 million for his reelection campaign.

Sidhu, who resigned last month, has not been charged with any crime. Paul S. Meyer, his attorney, said Sidhu did not leak secret information and that a “fair and thorough investigation” would clear him.

Court documents connected to the Sidhu probe note that the investigating FBI agent had no evidence that Sidhu actually solicited campaign funding from the Angels, or that the team’s representative was aware of his intention. Angels representatives have said they conducted “honest arms-length negotiations” that were done in “good faith.”

In the wake of Sidhu’s resignation, the City Council voted May 24 to cancel the deal amid concerns about the appearance of conflict of interest or corruption.

[Orange County Register] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    anaheimAngel StadiumAngelsArte MorenoCommercial Real Estatecorruption scandalCrimemixed-used developmentSRB Management

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    G6 Hospitality's Rob Palleschi with 5101 West Century Boulevard (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    LAX-area Motel 6 leaves light on for $46M sale to Inland Empire investor
    LAX-area Motel 6 leaves light on for $46M sale to Inland Empire investor
    Prime Data Centers' Nicholas Laag and a rendering of the Vernon data center (Prime Data Centers)
    SF outfit plans Vernon data center near DTLA hubs
    SF outfit plans Vernon data center near DTLA hubs
    Angel Stadium and State Sen.Tom Umberg (Getty)
    New bill could force open bidding in future sale of Angel Stadium
    New bill could force open bidding in future sale of Angel Stadium
    Hollywood Arts Collective rendering (Hollywood Arts Collective, iStock)
    Neighbor hits Safran’s Hollywood Arts Collective with $15M suit
    Neighbor hits Safran’s Hollywood Arts Collective with $15M suit
    A photo illustration representing the increased sales tax on mansions (iStock)
    Measure to add tax on property sales over $5M set for November ballot
    Measure to add tax on property sales over $5M set for November ballot
    Silver Lake co-ceo's Greg Mondre and Egon Durban (Silver Lake, Wikipedia)
    Silver Lake invests $500M in Hollywood soundstages
    Silver Lake invests $500M in Hollywood soundstages
    Merlone Geier's Peter Merlone and Tabani's Zaffar Tabani with 39340 10th Street West (Merlone Geier Partners, LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)
    Palmdale mall fetches $57M from Texas investor
    Palmdale mall fetches $57M from Texas investor
    From left: East End Capital’s Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz and 1338 East 6th Street and 1321 Wholesale Street (East End, Loopnet)
    East End Capital’s tab on DTLA site for studio complex: $240M
    East End Capital’s tab on DTLA site for studio complex: $240M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.