LA County antes up $163M on four affordable housing projects

Los Angeles County will spend $163 million on four affordable housing projects planned for Florence-Firestone, Alhambra and the West L.A. VA campus.

The $163 million will fund construction of new affordable and permanent supportive housing developments.

The Board of Supervisors voted to approve the funds to build 407 units, of which half would be set aside for homeless residents, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Domus Development plans to build an 85-unit complex at 2111 Firestone Blvd. in unincorporated Florence-Firestone north of Watts. The Irvine-based developer seeks $26.9 million in bond financing to build a six-story complex of one- and two-bedroom apartments for households earning between 30 and 50 percent of the area median income level.

The brown and white building with large bay windows would include a workout room, offices, a lobby, staff parking, and on-site services provided by HousingWorks.

Meta Housing Corp. plans to build a 160-unit complex on the site of Florence Car Wash at 7220 Maie Ave. in Florence-Firestone. The Sawtelle-based developer seeks $58.1 million in financing to build a six-story complex of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments for formerly homeless residents and households earning between 30 and 50 percent of the area median income level.

The white, green and gray complex would include a community room, an outdoor courtyard, a roof deck, and on-site supportive services.

Century Housing Corp. plans to redevelop two long-vacant buildings at the West LA VA campus at 11301 Wilshire Blvd. in Brentwood for 112 units of permanent supportive housing for veterans. The Culver City-based developer is part of a West LA Veterans Collective, which is redeveloping 70 acres of the Veterans Affairs campus west of the 405 Freeway.

The white Mission-style buildings, vacant for a half century, would rent apartments to veterans who earn at or below 30 and 50 percent of the area median income level.

American Family Housing plans to build a 49-unit, mixed-use complex at 46 S. Second St. in Alhambra. The developer, based in Midway City in Orange County, seeks $20.8 million in bond financing to build a six-story affordable apartment building of one- and two-bedroom units.

The apartments include supportive units for households earning no more than 30 percent of the area median income level and general affordable units priced for households earning up to 50 percent of the area median income.

The mixed-use building would include office space for staff and social services providers, as well as a community center, public parking, and cultural space.

