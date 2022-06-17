Open Menu

LAX-area Motel 6 leaves light on for $46M sale to Inland Empire investor

Income Property Investments gets $29M loan from East West Bank for deal

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 17, 2022 12:00 PM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
G6 Hospitality's Rob Palleschi with 5101 West Century Boulevard (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
G6 Hospitality’s Rob Palleschi with 5101 West Century Boulevard (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Rancho Cucamonga-based firm Income Property Investments bought a Motel 6 location near Los Angeles International Airport.

The 266–room property at 5101 West Century Boulevard in Inglewood sold for $46 million, according to documents filed with Los Angeles County––or about $173,000 per room. The seller is G6 Hospitality, which operates 1,400 economy hotels under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.

The 112,875-square-foot property, which sits on a 2.6-acre site, is located off the 405 Freeway, about two miles from LAX Airport.

Income Property Investments is funding the acquisition with a $29 million mortgage, property records show. The lender for the new loan is East West Bank.

The sale is not Income Property Investment’s first Motel 6 acquisition. The company already operates nine other properties affiliated with the chain in California, according to its website, including motels in Palm Springs, Oakland, Sunnyvale and Buena Park.

The sale comes as Blackstone, G6 Hospitality’s parent, explores a sale of the budget hotel brand’s holding company. Last December, Blackstone started working with advisers to solicit interest from potential suitors, according to a previous report from Bloomberg. The investment firm is said to be eyeing a sale that would value the company at more than $1 billion. Blackstone, along with partner Starwood Capital, earlier bought mid-priced hotel brand Extended Stay and lodging REIT ESH Hospitality.

Blackstone recently refinanced a 106-property portfolio of Motel 6 and Studio 6 hotels. Under the deal, G6 secured a $685 million CMBS loan from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. The portfolio, which includes 98 Motel 6 and eight Studio 6 hotels, covers assets in 12 states, most of which are in California.

Income Property Investments did not respond to a request for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Angels' Arte Moreno with Angels Stadium (Getty, iStock)
    Angels owner seeks $5M to cover costs on nixed stadium deal
    Angels owner seeks $5M to cover costs on nixed stadium deal
    Prime Data Centers' Nicholas Laag and a rendering of the Vernon data center (Prime Data Centers)
    SF outfit plans Vernon data center near DTLA hubs
    SF outfit plans Vernon data center near DTLA hubs
    Hollywood Arts Collective rendering (Hollywood Arts Collective, iStock)
    Neighbor hits Safran’s Hollywood Arts Collective with $15M suit
    Neighbor hits Safran’s Hollywood Arts Collective with $15M suit
    A photo illustration representing the increased sales tax on mansions (iStock)
    Measure to add tax on property sales over $5M set for November ballot
    Measure to add tax on property sales over $5M set for November ballot
    Silver Lake co-ceo's Greg Mondre and Egon Durban (Silver Lake, Wikipedia)
    Silver Lake invests $500M in Hollywood soundstages
    Silver Lake invests $500M in Hollywood soundstages
    Merlone Geier's Peter Merlone and Tabani's Zaffar Tabani with 39340 10th Street West (Merlone Geier Partners, LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)
    Palmdale mall fetches $57M from Texas investor
    Palmdale mall fetches $57M from Texas investor
    From left: East End Capital’s Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz and 1338 East 6th Street and 1321 Wholesale Street (East End, Loopnet)
    East End Capital’s tab on DTLA site for studio complex: $240M
    East End Capital’s tab on DTLA site for studio complex: $240M
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam, Duke Realty's Jim Connor and 10415 8th Street (Prologis, Duke Realty, Google Maps)
    Prologis to top 100M sf in SoCal with Duke deal
    Prologis to top 100M sf in SoCal with Duke deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.