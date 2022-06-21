Open Menu

Tech focused AXCS Capital acquires veteran multifamily financier George Smith Partners

Three-month old acquirer gets 30-year-old Century City-based investment bank on undisclosed terms

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 21, 2022 08:31 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: AXCS Capital's John Day and George Smith Partners' Steve Bram
From left: AXCS Capital’s John Day and George Smith Partners’ Steve Bram (AXCS, George Smith Partners, iStock)

A newly incorporated commercial real estate advisory company has acquired George Smith Partners, an investment banking firm with a specialty in commercial real estate.

Los Angeles-based AXCS Capital bought the 30-year-old George Smith Partners, Bisnow reported. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

George Smith Partners has arranged more than $65 billion in financing for multifamily and other commercial properties since 1979, including $3.5 billion in structured capital transactions last year.

Company founder George Smith, dubbed the “godfather” of real estate finance in Los Angeles, died in 2005. His annual real estate luncheon at the Century Plaza Hotel drew as many as 1,500 guests, and was called the “networking event of the year.”

David Rifkind, one of four partners to found George Smith Partners, died in 2017 at 51.

More than half the firm’s annual loans are for transactions outside the state, according to its website.

AXCS Capital, founded in March, bills itself as “a technology company redefining how capital advisory services are delivered in commercial real estate financing transactions,” according to its website. The firm lists the former office of George Smith Partners and a second office in Anacortes, Washington, 80 miles north of Seattle.

The company doesn’t clarify what the technology is or how it differs from the way capital advisory services are traditionally provided. An acquisition announcement says it envisions “digitizing the capital markets arena.”

An additional statement provided to Bisnow by a representative for the company said that “historically, archaic capital markets infrastructure is far too manual and inefficient,” and that AXCS Capital aims to “upend how capital markets services are currently delivered with modern, tech-enabled solutions that make the process simpler, more transparent, and more successful from start to finish.”

[Bisnow] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    acquisitionAXCS Capitalcapital servicesCentury CityCommercial Real EstateGeorge Smith PartnersLos Angelesmerger

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Harry Gesner (inset) and Ravenseye, one of the homes he designed. (File Photo and Getty)
    Iconic Los Angeles-area architect Herry Gesner dies at 97
    Iconic Los Angeles-area architect Herry Gesner dies at 97
    Angels' Arte Moreno with Angels Stadium (Getty, iStock)
    Angels owner seeks $5M to cover costs on nixed stadium deal
    Angels owner seeks $5M to cover costs on nixed stadium deal
    G6 Hospitality's Rob Palleschi with 5101 West Century Boulevard (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    LAX-area Motel 6 leaves light on for $46M sale to Inland Empire investor
    LAX-area Motel 6 leaves light on for $46M sale to Inland Empire investor
    Prime Data Centers' Nicholas Laag and a rendering of the Vernon data center (Prime Data Centers)
    SF outfit plans Vernon data center near DTLA hubs
    SF outfit plans Vernon data center near DTLA hubs
    Hollywood Arts Collective rendering (Hollywood Arts Collective, iStock)
    Neighbor hits Safran’s Hollywood Arts Collective with $15M suit
    Neighbor hits Safran’s Hollywood Arts Collective with $15M suit
    A photo illustration representing the increased sales tax on mansions (iStock)
    Measure to add tax on property sales over $5M set for November ballot
    Measure to add tax on property sales over $5M set for November ballot
    Silver Lake co-ceo's Greg Mondre and Egon Durban (Silver Lake, Wikipedia)
    Silver Lake invests $500M in Hollywood soundstages
    Silver Lake invests $500M in Hollywood soundstages
    Merlone Geier's Peter Merlone and Tabani's Zaffar Tabani with 39340 10th Street West (Merlone Geier Partners, LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)
    Palmdale mall fetches $57M from Texas investor
    Palmdale mall fetches $57M from Texas investor
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.