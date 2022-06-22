Open Menu

French billionaire Bernard Arnault flips Beverly Hills mansion to himself

Chairman of LVMH sells, buys Trousdale Estates home through affiliates

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 22, 2022 02:48 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bernard Arnault and Trousdale Estates home (The Asahi Shimbun, Bing, Getty Images)
Bernard Arnault and Trousdale Estates home (The Asahi Shimbun, Bing, Getty Images)

The third richest man in the world has sold a Beverly Hills mansion for $84.5 million––to himself.

An affiliate of French business magnate Bernard Arnault sold a single-story mansion in Trousdale Estates to another affiliate set up by his attorney, Dirt.com reported. The home was never publicly listed.

The billionaire investor sold the property through a limited liability company to another LLC set up by the lawyer in December, with a mortgage secured by a Paris bank known to have a longstanding relationship with Arnault, his family and his businesses.

Transfer taxes were paid on the deal, and they confirm the sale of $84.5 million

Located on a steep ridge in the Trousdale neighborhood, the contemporary mansion was custom-designed for Arnault by Marmol Radziner, an architecture firm based in Sawtelle.

Archived permits reveal the single-story house is likely larger than 10,000 square feet, but was built with only three bedrooms, according to Dirt.

In addition to two guest suites, there’s a giant master bedroom with two bathrooms, a separate sauna and wellness center, a dressing room and private sitting room. Out back, an infinity-edged swimming pool is shaped like a frying pan.

Views take in the Los Angeles skyline, from DTLA skyscrapers to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

Because the property was never offered for sale, there are no public photos or many further details. In 2016, Arnault paid $32.5 million for the then-vacant lot. The two-parcel property spans nearly two acres, though much of that land is unusable hillside.

Arnault also owns the property next door, on which he’s building another contemporary mansion. He also has construction projects in the Bird Streets and Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhoods. And through various LVMH holding companies, he owns a massive chunk of Beverly Hills’ famed Rodeo Drive. In December, LVMH bought the Luxe Hotel for $200 million.

The 73-year-old real estate developer and business mogul is the richest man in Europe and third-richest in the world, worth $141 billion, according to Forbes. He oversees the LVMH empire of some 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

In January 2021, LVMH acquired American jeweler Tiffany & Co for $15.8 billion, believed to be the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever.

[Dirt.com] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bernard ArnaultBeverly Hillsluxury real estateresidential real estateRodeo DriveTrousdale Estates

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Baldwin & Sons' Al Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin, Steve Baldwin, and Ron Baldwin with rendering of Portola Center South (Baldwin & Sons, AVRP)
    Baldwin & Sons fined $6.6M for stormwater runoff from South OC housing project
    Baldwin & Sons fined $6.6M for stormwater runoff from South OC housing project
    Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand with 716 S. Pacific Coast Highway ( Brittany Murray, Livable California, iStock)
    LA County buys 20-room beachfront motel for homeless
    LA County buys 20-room beachfront motel for homeless
    1047 N. Bundy Drive (Whipple Russell Architects
    Hedge fund billionaire Jeffrey Feinberg looks to flip Brentwood spec mansion
    Hedge fund billionaire Jeffrey Feinberg looks to flip Brentwood spec mansion
    514 Doheny Rd (Zillow)
    Beverly Hills home with link to late Lew Wasserman lists for $42M
    Beverly Hills home with link to late Lew Wasserman lists for $42M
    Render of housing project at 2111 Firestone Blvd. (Los Angeles County)
    LA County antes up $163M on four affordable housing projects
    LA County antes up $163M on four affordable housing projects
    1051 Vista Grande, Pacific Palisades
    Tavangarian-designed Palisades home lists for $28M
    Tavangarian-designed Palisades home lists for $28M
    Adam Levinson and 642 Saint Cloud Road (LinkedIn/Adam Levinson, Plus Design Group, iStock)
    Financier Adam Levinson scores $35M loan for Bel Air mansion
    Financier Adam Levinson scores $35M loan for Bel Air mansion
    Developer Ilan Kenig and a rendering of 702 North Crescent (Nest Seekers Int'l, FMB Development, iStock)
    Spec developer eyes $35M manse in place of Beverly Hills teardown
    Spec developer eyes $35M manse in place of Beverly Hills teardown
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.