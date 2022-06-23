Open Menu

Developer aims to raze three homes for 69 apartments in East Hollywood

Five-story complex eyed just north of LA City College

Los Angeles
Jun.June 23, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Uncommon Developers' Ryan Hekmat and Jason Larian with rendering of project at 1017-1027 N. Berendo Street (LinkedIn, Works Progress Architecture)
Uncommon Developers’ Ryan Hekmat and Jason Larian with rendering of project at 1017-1027 N. Berendo Street (LinkedIn, Works Progress Architecture)

A local developer aims to replace three single-family homes in East Hollywood with a 69-unit apartment complex.

Uncommon Developers, based in Van Nuys, has filed plans to build a five-story apartment building at 1017-1027 N. Berendo St., Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The trio of homes would be demolished.

The U-shaped building, designed by Downtown-based Works Progress Architecture, would be built just north of Los Angeles City College.

The white-colored complex, sheathed in ceramic-coated panels and painted stucco, would contain rooftop and terrace patios, and wrap around a central courtyard. A rendering depicts floor-to-ceiling windows on the ground floor, containing a fitness room and common area.

Plans call for a studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with parking for 36 vehicles.

Uncommon seeks entitlements that include Transit Oriented Communities Incentives, with the project located a block west of Metro’s Vermont/Santa Monica subway station. It has requested a larger structure than allowed under zoning rules in exchange for eight affordable units for extremely low-income households.

The project is the latest development in the pipeline near Vermont/Santa Monica Station.

A 187-unit affordable housing complex is now being built by Little Tokyo Service Center next door on Santa Monica Boulevard, and a 177-unit mixed-use building is being built by Jamison Services one block east.

An 85-unit mixed-income project is also planned at the southwest corner of Santa Monica and New Hampshire Avenue.

Uncommon Developers, founded in 2015, developed The 24, an office and residential campus at a former L.A. Times printing plant in Chatsworth and now home to toymaker MGA Entertainment. And Runway, a 156,000 square-foot creative office building near Van Nuys Airport.

Its other projects include a 52-unit apartment building now being built near the L.A. River in Frogtown, and a 57-unit complex slated for Beverly Grove.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
