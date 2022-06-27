Open Menu

Billionaire landlord Geoff Palmer to pay $12.5M for withheld security deposits

Proposed legal settlement in class-action lawsuit for 19K apartment tenants includes undisclosed repair, cleaning charges

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 27, 2022 07:05 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
G.H. Palmer Associates' Geoffrey Palmer with the Ferrante Development (Getty, G.H. Palmer Associates)
G.H. Palmer Associates’ Geoffrey Palmer with the Ferrante Development (Getty, G.H. Palmer Associates)

A major Los Angeles landlord accused of bilking tens of thousands of renters out of their security deposits will fork out $12.5 million to pay them back.

Billionaire Geoffrey Palmer has agreed to pay $12.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing his company of withholding security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants when they moved out of his apartment complexes, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The proposed settlement could mark the end of a four-year legal battle that has pitted tenants against Palmer’s company, GHP Management Corp. It goes before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle on July 18 for preliminary approval.

GHP Management is a subsidiary of G.H. Palmer Associates, one of the largest landlords in Southern California, with more than 15,000 apartments in 23 apartment complexes.

Court documents alleged the company withheld security deposits for years from thousands of tenants by charging repair and cleaning fees without properly notifying residents.

They also allege that the company violated state law by failing to send tenants notices of repair and cleaning charges, while duplicating invoices to make it seem as if more were delivered than actually were.

Representatives of GHP Management and its attorneys did not respond to requests for comment from the Times on the proposed settlement.

Jimmie Davis Parker and Damion Robinson, attorneys representing the former residents in the class-action lawsuit, called the settlement “a resounding victory for tenants.”

Among them is Hector Ibarra, a retired officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, who rented a one-bedroom apartment from GHP Management in Montclair from 2014 to 2015. When Ibarra, 61, moved out, the company withheld more than $1,000 of his security deposit, citing repairs and cleaning fees. Ibarra said he was shocked because he left the unit in great shape.

“It left a bad taste in my mouth,” he told the Times. “I spoke to multiple people in the company at the time, but it fell on deaf ears, so I decided to not haggle over it. I’m glad they got caught.”

The proposed $12.5-million settlement includes a $10-million cash payment for security deposits that were withheld. In addition, GHP Management will release former tenants from $2.5 million in claims covering things such as painting or carpet cleaning when they moved out.

GHP Management also agreed to “full compliance with the statutory disclosure requirements, providing future benefits to the tenants of over 15,000 residential units across Southern California,” according to the settlement approval motion.

Palmer is one of L.A.’s biggest landlords and a prominent donor to Republican causes. He also is no stranger to lawsuits and controversy.

He donated more than $6.4 million to Donald Trump in the 2020 election cycle, and last year, he poured at least $1.2 million into efforts to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The developer is known for building fortress-like faux-Italian apartment complexes in freeway-adjacent spots others had shunned. But along the way, he has antagonized design enthusiasts, neighborhood and tenant activists, city commissioners and some politicians.

[Los Angeles Times] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    class-action lawsuitG.H. Palmer AssociatesGeoffrey PalmerGHP Management Corp.legal settlementLos Angelesresidential real estatesecurity deposits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and 24200 Hidden Ridge Road (Getty, EGC Real Estate Group)
    LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford flips Hidden Hills home for $21M
    LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford flips Hidden Hills home for $21M
    A photo illustration of the planned Vermont Lofts project at 966 South Vermont Avenue (SO.LA, Inc., iStock)
    Goodbye Dragon, hello housing: Yet another apartment complex planned for Koreatown
    Goodbye Dragon, hello housing: Yet another apartment complex planned for Koreatown
    Citrus Commons project at 14130 Riverside Drive (Johnson Fain)
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    Uncommon Developers' Ryan Hekmat and Jason Larian with rendering of project at 1017-1027 N. Berendo Street (LinkedIn, Works Progress Architecture)
    Developer aims to raze three homes for 69 apartments in East Hollywood
    Developer aims to raze three homes for 69 apartments in East Hollywood
    Shaheen Sadeghi with RTHM Long Beach (Shaheen Sadeghi, Brandywine Homes)
    Retail visionary Shaheen Sadeghi sees resi in his future
    Retail visionary Shaheen Sadeghi sees resi in his future
    Bernard Arnault and Trousdale Estates home (The Asahi Shimbun, Bing, Getty Images)
    French billionaire Bernard Arnault flips Beverly Hills mansion to himself
    French billionaire Bernard Arnault flips Beverly Hills mansion to himself
    Baldwin & Sons' Al Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin, Steve Baldwin, and Ron Baldwin with rendering of Portola Center South (Baldwin & Sons, AVRP)
    Baldwin & Sons fined $6.6M for stormwater runoff from South OC housing project
    Baldwin & Sons fined $6.6M for stormwater runoff from South OC housing project
    Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand with 716 S. Pacific Coast Highway ( Brittany Murray, Livable California, iStock)
    LA County buys 20-room beachfront motel for homeless
    LA County buys 20-room beachfront motel for homeless
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.