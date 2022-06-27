Open Menu

Last commercial orange grove in the San Fernando Valley slated for luxury homes

Effort to preserve 14-acre Bothwell Ranch fails, councilman cuts deal to save 4.6 acres

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 27, 2022 02:47 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Councilman Bob Blumenfield with 5300 N. Oakdale Ave
Councilman Bob Blumenfield with 5300 N. Oakdale Ave (Dean Musgrove, iStock)

A swath of the century-old Bothwell Ranch, the last commercial orange grove in the San Fernando Valley, may soon go into the wood chipper and be replaced by luxury homes.

Two thirds of the 14-acre commercial orange grove at 5300 N. Oakdale Ave. in Woodland Hills will soon be destroyed and replaced by 21 high-end homes, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

A three-year community effort to save the historic grove south of Ventura Boulevard near Tarzana has been replaced by a plan by Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield to preserve 4.6 acres.

What was originally a 140-acre orchard was bought in 1926 by Lindley Bothwell, a rancher, vintage car collector, surfer and USC cheerleading coach who pioneered its sports stadium moving card stunt cheer when the Valley was blanketed in orange groves. He died in 1986.

His wife, Helen Ann Bothwell, managed the property until she died in 2016.

The Bothwell heirs listed the property in 2019, sparking an outcry from neighbors and government officials who grappled to preserve the historic orchard in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. The family valued the property then at $15 million. Zoning allows the property to be split into 26 half-acre single-family lots, then worth $2-4 million each.

Blumenfield moved to protect the grove, and initiated a bid to designate its 2,000 trees a city Historic-Cultural Monument.

Then an attorney representing the Bothwell trustees warned that if the city designated it as historic without an adequate purchase offer, family members would shut off the ranch’s water supply and kill its Valencia and navel orange trees.

A grass-roots campaign tried to raise money to buy the ranch, collecting 3,800 signatures calling for its preservation, to no avail.

Blumenfield said his office worked with state legislators and neighbors to raise the funds to purchase the citrus orchard outright, but they were not able to come up with enough money to make a proposal to buy even a fraction of the land.

Bothwell Ranch now costs its owners $30,000 a month to water the orange trees, he said.

Under the proposed plan, 4.6 acres of the grove will be donated and transferred by developer Borstein Enterprises, based in Sawtell, to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, which would take care of the trees.

Some of the doomed trees in the targeted development section of the grove could be moved to the preserved section.

Blumenfield said he was confident that the developer would keep it untouched, and preserve the agreed-upon protected part of the orchard. Securing a plan to preserve even a portion of the grove is “a big win,” he said.

“The danger is that the longer this drags on,” Blumenfield said, “the greater are the chances of that becoming just a giant dirt lot.”

Other efforts are being made to preserve pieces of Southern California orange grove history. In the Inland Empire, a developer cut a deal to preserve a 60-acre grove in the city of Redlands.

[Los Angeles Daily News] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateluxury homesSan Fernando Valley

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Stockdale Capital Partners' Steven and Shawn Yari with 656 San Vicente Blvd
    Stockdale Capital gets early green light for 140K sf medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    Stockdale Capital gets early green light for 140K sf medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    HBC's Richard Baker with 9600 Wilshire Blvd (SFA, Cornell)
    Historic Saks Fifth Avenue complex in Beverly Hills eyed for redevelopment
    Historic Saks Fifth Avenue complex in Beverly Hills eyed for redevelopment
    LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and 24200 Hidden Ridge Road (Getty, EGC Real Estate Group)
    LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford flips Hidden Hills home for $21M
    LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford flips Hidden Hills home for $21M
    Clear Capital LLC founding partners (L-R) Daniel Hardy, Eric Sussman, Paul Pellizzon and Greg Worchell with Foothill Ridge apartments, 1334 W. Foothill Blvd., Upland (Clear Capital LLC, Foothill Ridge Apts.)
    Clear Capital buys 232-unit apartment complex in Inland Empire
    Clear Capital buys 232-unit apartment complex in Inland Empire
    Citrus Commons project at 14130 Riverside Drive (Johnson Fain)
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    From left: Tom Brady, Dillon Rosenblatt, and Richard Rosenblatt with 3130 Wilshire Boulevard (Kilroy Realty, Getty, LinkedIn)
    Tom Brady’s NFT company signs lease in Santa Monica
    Tom Brady’s NFT company signs lease in Santa Monica
    Vectra CEO Raju Shah and 640 North Sepulveda Boulevard (Vectra, LoopNet)
    Mostly vacant Bel-Air office building sells for $32.5M
    Mostly vacant Bel-Air office building sells for $32.5M
    Rexford Industrial Realty's Michael Frankel, Howard Schwimmer and 29125 Avenue Paine (Loopnet, iStock, Rexford Industrial Realty)
    Rexford bypasses rate hike on $218M spree of deals
    Rexford bypasses rate hike on $218M spree of deals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.