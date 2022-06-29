Open Menu

LaTerra buys Marina del Rey office complex

Former manufacturing plant converted into creative office in Silicon Beach

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 29, 2022 11:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LaTerra Development's Charles Tourtellotte with 4112 Del Rey Avenue
LaTerra Development’s Charles Tourtellotte with 4112 Del Rey Avenue (LinkedIn, Loopnet)

LaTerra Development, a firm known for building apartment and mixed-use complexes across L.A., has bought a creative office complex in Marina del Rey.

The company spent $37 million on three buildings on Del Rey Avenue totaling 33,500 square feet, according to public property records filed with L.A. County earlier this month. LaTerra scored a $24.2 million loan from Western Alliance Bank to purchase the property.

The deal came out to around $1,104 per square foot, suggesting the high price investors are willing to pay for space in the Silicon Beach area of L.A., named for the high-tech and digitally-oriented businesses clustered from Santa Monica to the Beach Cities of the South Bay.

Formerly a manufacturing facility, the three buildings have been converted into creative office space. The property was formerly owned by an entity linked to a local family trust.

One of the buildings is currently leased by co-working firm BizHaus, which offers private offers for rent from $960 per month, according to its website.

It’s not immediately clear what LaTerra plans to do with the property, which is zoned for commercial uses and light manufacturing. LaTerra did not respond to a request for comment.

The company has been on a self-storage streak over the last month, filing three applications for self-storage facilities in North Hollywood, Van Nuys and Mar Vista. No plans for the Marina del Rey complex have been filed, as of June 29.

It’s unlikely the firm will request a rezoning of the land to build apartments, though that’s where LaTerra’s specialties lie. In Burbank, the company is building a 573-unit apartment complex with joint venture partner QuadReal Property Group, and another mixed-use property with an anticipated 862 apartments.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateinvestment salesMarina del ReyOffice Real EstateSilicon Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: 17877 & 17875 Von Karman Ave in Irvine, PGGM CEO Edwin Velzel and MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf (LoopNet, PGGM, MetLife)
    MetLife, PGGM buy Irvine creative office in biggest OC deal of year
    MetLife, PGGM buy Irvine creative office in biggest OC deal of year
    CIM’s Shaul Kuba with renderings of the project at 6007 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood (Getty, CIM Group)
    CIM sells site of 109-unit resi development in Hollywood
    CIM sells site of 109-unit resi development in Hollywood
    FS Investments' Michael Forman and Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer with 555 South Aviation Boulevard (Tishman Speyer, LoopNet, iStock)
    Tishman Speyer notches priciest LA office sale of year
    Tishman Speyer notches priciest LA office sale of year
    Councilman Bob Blumenfield with 5300 N. Oakdale Ave (Dean Musgrove, iStock)
    Last commercial orange grove in the San Fernando Valley slated for luxury homes
    Last commercial orange grove in the San Fernando Valley slated for luxury homes
    From left: Stockdale Capital Partners' Steven and Shawn Yari with 656 San Vicente Blvd
    Stockdale Capital gets early green light for 140K sf medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    Stockdale Capital gets early green light for 140K sf medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    Hacienda Associates' Ernesto Fonseca with 225 West Broadway (Hacienda Associates, LoopNet)
    Value of Glendale office building dips to $217 psf
    Value of Glendale office building dips to $217 psf
    HBC's Richard Baker with 9600 Wilshire Blvd (SFA, Cornell)
    Historic Saks Fifth Avenue complex in Beverly Hills eyed for redevelopment
    Historic Saks Fifth Avenue complex in Beverly Hills eyed for redevelopment
    KBS CEO Marc DeLuca and Union Bank Plaza at 445 S Figueroa Street in Los Angeles (Loopnet, LinkedIn)
    Another deal for KBS’ Union Bank Plaza falls through
    Another deal for KBS’ Union Bank Plaza falls through
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.