Manhattan Beach manse aims for record price on The Strand

The sellers of a Manhattan Beach mansion are aiming to break records for a pricey beachfront strip of the city known as The Strand.

The 6,978-square-foot residence at 308 The Strand is on the market for $36 million, or $5,159-per-square-foot. The closest ask in the neighborhood is 3216 The Strand, a 7,454,-square-foot home is listed for $30 million, or $4,024 per-square-foot.

According to research from Corcoran Global Living, the average price per square foot in the neighborhood is $3,971.

Another South Bay property that has been touted as a neighborhood record-holder is 417 Paseo de la Playa in Torrance, a beachfront location immediately adjacent to Redondo Beach. The listing includes two properties that combine for 15,728 square feet with a price for $24.9 million––a relative bargain at $1,589 per square foot.

The six-bed, eight-bath house at 308 The Strand was built in 2016. It is owned by a LLC linked to South Bay locals Matt and Amy Zisette. The four-story house includes a beach-level floor, which offers a hybrid pool and spa, a gym, a nine-person cinema, and two dedicated wine closets.

Bryn Stroyke of Stroyke Properties Group at Bayside Real Estate Partners holds the listing.

The spec house was designed by architect KAA Design Group. Grant Kirkpatrick, KAA Design’s founder, said the style of 308 The Strand was inspired by Aman Resorts, an ultra luxury hospitality company which is owned by Vlad Doronin, who helms real estate development company OKO Group.