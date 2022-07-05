Open Menu

Developer plans teardown for 131-unit apartment complex in Glendale

Project comes from firm behind The Metro Art Sherman Oaks

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 05, 2022 01:15 PM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of 1303 North Central Ave in Glendale (Google Maps, iStock)
A photo illustration of 1303 North Central Ave in Glendale (Google Maps, iStock)

A San Fernando Valley-based developer wants to knock down one apartment complex in Glendale and put a much bigger one in its place.

The property that would be redeveloped is located at 1303 North Central Avenue, in a mostly residential area north of the city’s downtown. The existing building is a 37-unit apartment complex that was built in 1957, according to property records. The new building would be five stories and have 131 units, with 14 designated for very low income tenants, according to a Glendale planning application; it would also have over 200 underground car parking spaces and utilize density bonus incentives.

BW Brody, the developer, is a Sherman Oaks-based firm whose other projects include The Metro Art Sherman Oaks, an expansive luxury apartment complex near Ventura Boulevard, and 439 Stocker, another apartment building in Glendale.

BW Brody filed its application with the City of Glendale in late June. An entity tied to the firm bought the property in 2004 for $560,000 from another LLC, according to records.

Other Glendale projects in the works include a 24-story apartment tower, a soundstage and studio campus, an assisted living facility and a controversial hotel.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Placeholder image
    Placeholder image
    Placeholder image
    Placeholder image
    Placeholder image
    Placeholder image
    Placeholder image
    Placeholder image
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.