A San Fernando Valley-based developer wants to knock down one apartment complex in Glendale and put a much bigger one in its place.

The property that would be redeveloped is located at 1303 North Central Avenue, in a mostly residential area north of the city’s downtown. The existing building is a 37-unit apartment complex that was built in 1957, according to property records. The new building would be five stories and have 131 units, with 14 designated for very low income tenants, according to a Glendale planning application; it would also have over 200 underground car parking spaces and utilize density bonus incentives.

BW Brody, the developer, is a Sherman Oaks-based firm whose other projects include The Metro Art Sherman Oaks, an expansive luxury apartment complex near Ventura Boulevard, and 439 Stocker, another apartment building in Glendale.

BW Brody filed its application with the City of Glendale in late June. An entity tied to the firm bought the property in 2004 for $560,000 from another LLC, according to records.

Other Glendale projects in the works include a 24-story apartment tower, a soundstage and studio campus, an assisted living facility and a controversial hotel.