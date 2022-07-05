Redlands voters could see two measures on the November ballot that would limit building heights near train stations in response to a mixed-use village proposed by the University of Redlands.

The Redlands City Council voted to approve a measure proposed by the university capping buildings near its train station to four stories, the San Bernardino Sun reported. It will compete with another measure placed on the ballot by a citizen’s group that limits height to three stories.

University President Krista Newkirk said if voters approved the three-story measure by Redlands for Responsible Growth Management, it would kill its proposed 30-acre University Village development.

“It is simply financially unfeasible to construct the University Village without the ability to add four-story buildings to a portion of the project.” Newkirk said.

The proposed village south of the Mill Creek Zanja and east of University Street would include a 70-room boutique hotel, food court, child care center and public space for events.

Also, it would include 10 acres of four-story apartment and townhome buildings, containing an unspecified number of units, some of which would be affordable so staff and others could live close to where they work.

The university said its proposed village would help prevent urban sprawl, reduce reliance on cars, and diversify the university’s revenue streams to help keep tuition affordable.

The original ballot measure, written by former Mayor Bill Cunningham, would limit building heights near downtown Redlands and university rail stations to three stories. It would also require one parking space for every bedroom. Hotels would be allowed at any height.

Newkirk said the university has been negotiating with Cunningham to repeal the measure. She said he was OK with the new compromise ballot measure, but only if it included a provision to limit development in the hills and canyons in the southern part of the city.

[San Bernardino Sun] – Dana Bartholomew