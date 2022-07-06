Open Menu

Ares Management unit pays $50M for warehouse

Owner-occupant sells 118 sf industrial complex in Commerce

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 06, 2022 11:28 AM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ares Management's Michael Arougheti with 2429 South Malt Avenue
Ares Management’s Michael Arougheti with 2429 South Malt Avenue (Ares Management, Loopnet)

A subsidiary of Ares Management has bought a warehouse complex in Commerce that is currently occupied by a furniture maker.

Black Creek Group paid $50.3 million for the 118,000-square-foot, three-building warehouse at 2429 South Malt Avenue, property records filed with L.A. County show. The documents show Faustino Limon, whose firm Faustinos Furniture occupies the property, sold the complex.

Neither Ares nor Limon responded to requests for comment.

The deal for the property, which spans about 5.7 acres, came out to $202 per square foot in total, when taking into consideration surrounding land.

It’s unclear whether the deal was a sale leaseback, where an occupier will sell the property and lease it back for a certain period of time. A number of industrial operators across Southern California have decided to cash out of their properties, taking advantage of skyrocketing industrial property prices.

Limon bought the property for $5.1 million in 2004, records show, and most recently obtained a $500,000 refinancing from Bank of the West in 2018. If Faustinos decided not to lease back the space, it could use the proceeds from the sale to find a newer warehouse.

Built in 1953, Black Creek’s new warehouse could be redeveloped into a modern facility, though it’s unclear what the new owner plans to do with the property.

Black Creek was acquired by Los Angeles-based Ares Management last year, allowing the firm to build up its industrial expertise. As of March 2021, just before the acquisition was announced, Black Creek held $11.6 billion in assets under management.

The deal marks Black Creek’s first industrial purchase in L.A. since 2020, when the firm bought a 170,000-square-foot distribution facility for $49.5 million, records show.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    commerceindustrial real estateinvestment salesLA Industrial

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Former Exide battery recycling plant (Google Maps)
    State EPA asked feds to declare former Exide site in Vernon a Superfund site
    State EPA asked feds to declare former Exide site in Vernon a Superfund site
    From left: Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Crow Holdings' Bob McLain, and 18025 Slover Avenue (Getty Images, Crow Holdings, iStock)
    Crow Holdings sells Amazon-leased warehouse for $102M
    Crow Holdings sells Amazon-leased warehouse for $102M
    Langdon Park Capital's Malcolm Johnson (iStock, Langdon Park Capital)
    Kennedy Wilson JV spends $37M on first LA multifamily buys
    Kennedy Wilson JV spends $37M on first LA multifamily buys
    Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau and Related's Justin Metz with the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood (Getty, Related, GodfreyHotelHollywood.com, iStock)
    Related spends $115M on stake in new Hollywood hotel
    Related spends $115M on stake in new Hollywood hotel
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam and 8819 E Edison Ave in Ontario (Google Maps, Prologis)
    Prologis gets option on 177 more acres in Ontario Ranch
    Prologis gets option on 177 more acres in Ontario Ranch
    Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (47th Assembly District, iStock)
    Inland Empire industrial developers dodge a bullet — for now
    Inland Empire industrial developers dodge a bullet — for now
    Crow Holdings CEO Bob McLain and 2524 S Lilac Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Dallas outfit spends $72M on industrial in Inland Empire
    Dallas outfit spends $72M on industrial in Inland Empire
    From left: 17877 & 17875 Von Karman Ave in Irvine, PGGM CEO Edwin Velzel and MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf (LoopNet, PGGM, MetLife)
    MetLife, PGGM buy Irvine creative office in biggest OC deal of year
    MetLife, PGGM buy Irvine creative office in biggest OC deal of year
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.