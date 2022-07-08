Open Menu

Top Keller Williams agent switches to Equity Union

Stephanie Vitacco will lead division at recently launched brokerage

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 08, 2022 10:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
Stephanie Vitacco, one of Keller Williams’ top agents, has jumped to the newly launched brokerage Equity Union.

Vitacco will head Equity Union’s new real estate owned, or REO, division. The move represents a sort of homecoming for Vitacco, as she previously worked at the Encino-Sherman Oaks office of Keller Williams. That branch broke away and became Equity Union in March.

Vitacco will run the REO division with Marty Azoulay, who also worked at Keller Williams at previously.

Vitacco joined Keller Williams in 2014. In 2019, she became the top earner in the company. That year, she registered the highest commission income in the firm, beating about 185,000 Keller Williams Realty agents worldwide, according to a previous press release. At the time, Keller Williams’ Encino-Sherman Oaks branch closed $1.3 billion in sales volume for the 2019 fiscal year. The figure was said to be a sales volume record for a single brokerage in the San Fernando Valley region. The branch has since exceeded that amount. In 2021, the office registered $2 billion in sales volume across 1,500 transactions, according to its website.

Vitacco’s career move continues the personnel reshuffle at the top of California’s residential brokerage sector. Some of the biggest hirings involve former agents from Compass, which recently announced plans to lay off about 450 employees, or about 10 percent of its staff. In June, Compass agent Tracy Do moved to Coldwell Banker Realty with a 22-person team in tow. The Agency also recently hired five former Compass agents to lead its new Silicon Valley office.

Equity Union currently has 450 agents, according to Dan Stueve, a vice president at the firm. Vitacco did not respond to a request for comment.




