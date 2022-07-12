Open Menu

Matthews Real Estate relocates HQ to Nashville

El Segundo brokerage sees move as catalyst to growth in Southeast

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 12, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Matthews Real Estate's Kyle Matthews (Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, iStock)
Matthews Real Estate’s Kyle Matthews (Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, iStock)

An El Segundo commercial brokerage will leave Southern California and move its headquarters to Tennessee.

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, founded seven years ago in the South Bay, will move its corporate office to Nashville, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported.

The company, which has grown to more than 400 employees, has 14 offices across the U.S., according to its website. It specializes in smaller transactions. The website says it has completed more than 11,000 real estate sales worth more than $29 billion for an average transaction size of about $2.6 million.

Executives say the move to the Volunteer State will allow the brokerage to beef up its presence in the Southeast. The company also named Phoenix as its operations and technology hub, creating a National Operations Center in Arizona.

Kyle Matthews, the company’s CEO, and Raddie Zlatkov, its CFO, are based in Nashville. Duerk Brewer, its COO, and Sean Clancy, Matthews’ chief technology officer, are based in Phoenix.

“Both of these offices offer critical support functions to our agents and clients across the country,” Brewer said in a statement. “The Phoenix and Nashville markets are experiencing tremendous growth, giving us access to a robust workforce and allowing faster development in key business regions.”

Matthews added that the move would benefit all areas of the company’s business, with both Phoenix and Nashville conducive to attracting and maintaining top professional talent. He said both cities will encourage greater employee job satisfaction, while offering a more affordable cost of living. Matthews will continue to maintain a presence in L.A.

It’s not the first real estate firm to leave Los Angeles. CBRE Group, founded in 1906 in San Francisco and then relocated to Los Angeles, decided to move its headquarters to Dallas in late 2020. The headquarters move didn’t impact a large number of jobs at the world’s largest real estate firm, according to the Business Journal.

[Los Angeles Business Journal] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrokerageCommercail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Coldwell Banker's Tracy Do, Clarkliving's Steve Clark and Compass' Steven Heravi (Clarkliving, Compass, Coldwell Banker, Hugobaillet/CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Tracy Do leaves Compass for Coldwell Banker Realty
    Tracy Do leaves Compass for Coldwell Banker Realty
    Gary Gold (Gary Gold)
    Gary Gold, dealmaker on Playboy Mansion, Hearst Estate, moves to Coldwell Banker Realty
    Gary Gold, dealmaker on Playboy Mansion, Hearst Estate, moves to Coldwell Banker Realty
    Sotheby's Kamini Lane (Sotheby's, iStock)
    Kamini Lane resurfaces as president of Sotheby’s International Realty
    Kamini Lane resurfaces as president of Sotheby’s International Realty
    KBS Real Estate CEO Charles J. Schreiber Jr. (KBS)
    KBS looks set for haircut with $165M sale of Union Bank Plaza
    KBS looks set for haircut with $165M sale of Union Bank Plaza
    Kidder Mathews taps CIM Group exec to lead LA operations
    Kidder Mathews taps CIM exec to lead LA operations
    Kidder Mathews taps CIM exec to lead LA operations
    The site for the future Trojan Storage (Google Maps)
    Trojan Storage plans large self-storage facility in San Fernando Valley
    Trojan Storage plans large self-storage facility in San Fernando Valley
    Jesse Weinberg
    Whose sale is it anyway? Keller Williams targets former top agent for advertising past deals
    Whose sale is it anyway? Keller Williams targets former top agent for advertising past deals
    Jesse Weinberg
    Whose sale is it anyway? Keller Williams targets former top agent for advertising past deals
    Whose sale is it anyway? Keller Williams targets former top agent for advertising past deals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.