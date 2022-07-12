Open Menu

NHL owner puts unfinished Bel Air property on market for nearly $39M

Site comes with no home, but “flat parcels with big views will always sell”

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 12, 2022 12:00 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Daryl Katz with 1100 Bel Air Road (Katz Group, Redfin)
Daryl Katz with 1100 Bel Air Road (Katz Group, Redfin)

Daryl Katz made one of the biggest real estate deals in Los Angeles history when he paid $85 million for a Malibu house in 2017. He also threw in an additional $21 million for the home’s furniture and artwork.

Recently, the Canadian billionaire, owner of the Edmonton Oilers hockey team, made another residential decision. He put the 4.5-acre property at 1100 Bel Air Road on the market on July 8. It was listed for $38.5 million.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing. He did not return an email request for comment by press time.

Currently, 1100 Bel Air Road is the site of an unfinished structure, according to photos on listing sites. Before 2012, the lot included a house where Canadian-American TV personality Art Linkletter lived. Linkletter’s heirs sold the house in 2012 for $10.6 million. The buyer was Canadian-American property developer Francesco Aquillini, who also happens to be chairman of the Vancouver Canucks NHL team.

Linkletter’s house was demolished after Aquillini bought the property. In 2015, an LLC linked to Katz acquired the property for $34 million. There were plans for megamansion architecture firm McClean Design to build a house at the site, according to a 2015 Dirt.com article.

A description posted on listing sites notes that 1100 Bel Air Road includes a long private driveway and commanding views of the region that span from downtown Los Angeles all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

1100 Bel Air Road is part of a crop of megamansion projects that either never finished construction or fell short of expectations in the market. Mohammed Hadid’s Strada Vecchia estate is a three minute drive away; the incomplete megamansion site sold for $5 million last year. The One and 777 Sarbonne Road also fit the category, with the Sarbonne Road site one of the few troubled Bel Air megamansions where construction was completed by its auction.

Both the One and 777 Sarbonne Road sold below their asking prices. For example, the original asking price for 777 Sarbonne Road was $87 million; it sold at auction for $45.7 million. At a May sales hearing for the property, Judge Sheri Bluebond remarked that sales had flopped for megamansions. Every large property in the area had not sold for what sellers hoped. “The market is a little squishy at that price point,” Bluebond told the court.

Stuart Vetterick, a Hilton & Hyland realtor who co-represented the buyer on The One, said that moneyed individuals will continue to seek listings like 1100 Bel Air Road, no matter if the market is up or down.

“Large, flat parcels with big views will always sell due to the rarity of those combined characteristics. Given that a majority of this hillside parcel is flat, that generally allows for a larger home and easier build,” he said.

“Usually the buyer for these types of listings have done their research and are comfortable with the time and capital investment that will be required to see the development through to completion. Bel Air Road is well known for being home to some of the most expensive homes and this will be added to the list.” he added,

Vetterick was not familiar with the specifics of 1100 Bel Air Road, but he knows the neighborhood well. He ranked 17 on The Real Deal’s recent list of top Los Angeles residential brokers.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bel AirDevelopmentHilton Hylandluxury homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of SkyVillage Hollywood (Cunningham/ABS Properties)
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    Doctor Paul Nassif and 1035 Stradella Rd (Compass, Paul Nassif, iStock)
    Reality TV stars converge on Bel Air mansion
    Reality TV stars converge on Bel Air mansion
    PETA president Ingrid Newkirk and rendering of The Star (Marathon Communications, Ingrid Newkirk, iStock)
    Bird’s eye view: PETA, Audubon raise avian death concerns over Hollywood project
    Bird’s eye view: PETA, Audubon raise avian death concerns over Hollywood project
    510 Arkell Drive with architect Miguel Angel Aragones (Inessa Binenbaum, LinkedIn)
    Trousdale Estates home remodeled by Mexican architect lists for $20M
    Trousdale Estates home remodeled by Mexican architect lists for $20M
    IHP’s Jeff Enes with Glassell Park development (IHP Capital Partners, Comstock Homes)
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    Bel-Air estate, 150M
    Bel-Air mansion with 360-degree view comes with $150M price tag
    Bel-Air mansion with 360-degree view comes with $150M price tag
    Hankey Capital's Don Hankey, Inferno Investment's Julien Rémillard and Nile Niami with The One (Hankey Capital, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Creditors for $141M Bel-Air mansion battle for position
    Creditors for $141M Bel-Air mansion battle for position
    Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo with the 710 stub (City of Pasadena, Google Maps)
    Returned 710 Freeway parcel in Pasadena apt for development
    Returned 710 Freeway parcel in Pasadena apt for development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.