What leans over a cliff, comes with a nightclub wrapped by a rotating display for designer cars, and carries a price tag of $139 million?

A newly built mansion in Bel-Air that’s the latest in over-the-top spec homes in Los Angeles, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Dubbed La Fin, meaning “the end” in French, the unlisted mansion stretches between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet, according to agents. The estate at 1200 Bel Air Rd. has 12 bedrooms and more than 16 bathrooms.

But that doesn’t begin to describe the luxe amenities built into the three-story manse by Los Angeles real-estate investor and physician Joseph Englanoff. A limited liability company managed by Englanoff purchased the site of the house for $5 million in 2014, records show.

Englanoff is no stranger to spec excess: he was a lender on The One, an unfinished $295-million mansion that once aimed to be the priciest home in L.A. history.

The 105,000 square-foot project is now set to be auctioned off this month after its developer, Nile Niami, ran afoul of Englanoff and other lenders amid cost overruns and delays.

The La Fin project now aspires to be the new summit of L.A. spec homes.

Its many features include: a 44-foot chandelier of 50,000 crystals that dangles over a grand spiral staircase that connects the home’s three floors. A bathroom sheathed in Calacatta gold marble. A master bedroom suite clad in Italian oak, with a marble fireplace from Portugal.

There’s a vodka tasting room kept at subzero temperatures and equipped with faux-fur stoles to keep its occupants warm. A glass-enclosed wine room has a custom Murano art modeled after a dress once worn by former first lady Jacqueline Onassis. Other features include a ventilated cigar room; a home theater with imported Belgian leather motorized seating; showroom-style, walk-in closets; and a fitness center with a rock climbing wall and multiple Peloton bikes.

Outside, a wrap-around pool deck affords views from Century City to Downtown, a 23-foot movie screen rises up on hydraulics, and a bar comes with light-up swings in lieu of bar stools.

Listing agents Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld of The Agency, based in Beverly Hills, will handle the sale. Grauman predicted that the home would appeal to a foreign buyer.

“There’s certainly a level of opulence that you don’t come across every day,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “That might not necessarily be appreciated by the domestic buyer.”

In spec home development, “the name of the game is differentiation,” he said. “A club with a rotating car lift? These are things that nobody else is doing.”

