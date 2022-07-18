Uncommon Developers plans to build a 405-unit apartment project in Van Nuys.

The Van Nuys-based construction firm has filed plans for a six-story apartment building at 6728 Sepulveda Boulevard, south of Vanowen Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The project, to be constructed on a 95,000-square-foot lot, would include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 365 to 1,185 square feet. A three-level, partly underground garage would hold up to 556 cars.

Entitlements for the project use Transit Oriented Communities incentives to allow a larger building than allowed by zoning rules in exchange for 41 affordable apartments for extremely low-income households.

The salmon-and-white stucco complex, designed by Works Progress Architecture based in the Arts District, features a mix of rounded and sharp corners, and jutting balconies. It includes a courtyard patio and swimming pool, as well as a rooftop terrace.

Uncommon Developers has also teamed up with Works Progress Architecture to build a 69-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood. The project, north of Los Angeles City College, would require demolishing three homes.

The company focuses on projects in ”overlooked neighborhoods” within the L.A. market, according to its website. Other projects include Runway, a 150,000-square-foot industrial park near the Van Nuys Airport, and The 24, which consists of 24 acres of mixed-use residential of 660 units in Chatsworth.

— Dana Bartholomew