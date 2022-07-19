A local developer with a cluster of similarly branded housing projects has broken ground on a 359-unit apartment complex on the edge of Warner Center in Woodland Hills.

California Home Builders, based in Canoga Park, is constructing the seven-story, mixed use complex at 6109 North De Soto Avenue, near Pierce College, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It replaces a low-lying office park.

The Q De Soto will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 69,600 square feet of offices, shops and restaurants. Parking would serve nearly 600 cars in three parking levels underground.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

The 3.7-acre project, designed by Newman Garrison + Partners based in Costa Mesa, will feature a gray and white complex built atop a podium, with multiple patio decks.

The 290,120 square-foot complex will include live-work apartments from between 609 and 1,506 square feet. Common areas will include a 12,400-square-foot club room, screening room, sky deck, fitness center, swimming pool and spa.

The Q De Soto marks the third in a California Home Builders series of “Q” branded luxury apartment complexes in Warner Center. The developer, founded in 1994, pivoted to building mixed-use, multi-family communities in 2016, according to its website.

Its 241-unit, mixed-use Q Variel opened in 2020 on Variel Avenue and Erwin Street. Its 347-unit, mixed-use Q Topanga was completed last fall at Topanga Canyon and Victory boulevards.

In the coming year, California Home Builders is also expected to build Q Erwin, a 259-unit, mixed use complex at Erwin Street and Variel Avenue. It’s also expected to begin work on apartments and high-rise offices at 21300 Califa Street.

The push is part of a Warner Center 2035 Plan, in which city officials aim to turn the traditional business hub into a west San Fernando Valley “downtown,” with dense apartments, offices, shops and restaurants.

– Dana Bartholomew