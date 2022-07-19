Open Menu

California Home Builders breaks ground on Q De Soto in Woodland Hills

Project includes 359 apartments, 70K sf of commercial

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 19, 2022 02:51 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California Home Builders CEO Shawn Evenhaim and a rendering of the Q De Soto project in Woodland Hills  (Newman Garrison + Partners, IAC)
California Home Builders CEO Shawn Evenhaim and a rendering of the Q De Soto project in Woodland Hills  (Newman Garrison + Partners, IAC)

A local developer with a cluster of similarly branded housing projects has broken ground on a 359-unit apartment complex on the edge of Warner Center in Woodland Hills.

California Home Builders, based in Canoga Park, is constructing the seven-story, mixed use complex at 6109 North De Soto Avenue, near Pierce College, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It replaces a low-lying office park.

The Q De Soto will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 69,600 square feet of offices, shops and restaurants. Parking would serve nearly 600 cars in three parking levels underground.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

The 3.7-acre project, designed by Newman Garrison + Partners based in Costa Mesa, will feature a gray and white complex built atop a podium, with multiple patio decks.

The 290,120 square-foot complex will include live-work apartments from between 609 and 1,506 square feet. Common areas will include a 12,400-square-foot club room, screening room, sky deck, fitness center, swimming pool and spa.

The Q De Soto marks the third in a California Home Builders series of “Q” branded luxury apartment complexes in Warner Center. The developer, founded in 1994, pivoted to building mixed-use, multi-family communities in 2016, according to its website.

Its 241-unit, mixed-use Q Variel opened in 2020 on Variel Avenue and Erwin Street. Its 347-unit, mixed-use Q Topanga was completed last fall at Topanga Canyon and Victory boulevards.

In the coming year, California Home Builders is also expected to build Q Erwin, a 259-unit, mixed use complex at Erwin Street and Variel Avenue. It’s also expected to begin work on apartments and high-rise offices at 21300 Califa Street.

The push is part of a Warner Center 2035 Plan, in which city officials aim to turn the traditional business hub into a west San Fernando Valley “downtown,” with dense apartments, offices, shops and restaurants.

– Dana Bartholomew




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    California Home Buildersmixed use developmentQ De Sotoresidential real estateWarner Centerwoodland hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Howard Ruby (right) and the late Yvette Mimieux Ruby with 500 Perugia Way in Los Angeles (Getty, Zillow)
    Century-old villa in Bel-Air sells for $35M
    Century-old villa in Bel-Air sells for $35M
    City Ventures' Mark Buckland with 930 W. Compton Blvd
    City Ventures to build 60 townhomes in Compton
    City Ventures to build 60 townhomes in Compton
    Leslie Minniti and 9674 Highridge Drive (Compass, Redfin)
    Agent-turned-designer has pending deal for $21M Beverly Hills spec house
    Agent-turned-designer has pending deal for $21M Beverly Hills spec house
    From left: Michael Williamson, Robert Maschio, Derek Reilly (SIR, Derek Reilly, Robert Maschio, Getty)
    LA residential sales drop 21%
    LA residential sales drop 21%
    Uncommon Developers’ Jason Larian and Ryan Hekmat with a rendering of 6728 Sepulveda Boulevard (LinkedIn, Works Progress Architecture)
    Uncommon Developers plans 405-unit complex in Van Nuys
    Uncommon Developers plans 405-unit complex in Van Nuys
    CIM Group’s Shaul Kuba with 6611-6637 Hollywood Blvd
    CIM Group plans 146 apartments on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame
    CIM Group plans 146 apartments on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame
    1800 N. New Hampshire Ave (Google Maps, iStock)
    Phoenix investor pays $64M for 132-unit resi complex in Los Feliz
    Phoenix investor pays $64M for 132-unit resi complex in Los Feliz
    Nick Candy and The Reserve (Getty, The Agency)
    British real estate mogul Nick Candy asks $85M for Holmby Hills home
    British real estate mogul Nick Candy asks $85M for Holmby Hills home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.