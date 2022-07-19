Open Menu

Relevant Group seeks partner on Morrison Hotel redevelopment

“Several groups and hotel brands” in talks for titular property of Doors’ 1969 album

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 19, 2022 02:22 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Relevant Group’s Grant King and the Morrison Hotel (Relevant Group, Google Maps)
Relevant Group’s Grant King and the Morrison Hotel (Relevant Group, Google Maps)

UPDATED, July 19, 2022, 2:39 p.m.: Just months after revealing a plan to redevelop The Doors’ beloved Morrison Hotel in Downtown L.A., Relevant Group wants a joint venture partner to invest in the project, The Real Deal has learned.

Relevant Group is selling a stake in the 111-unit building, according to Relevant Group’s managing partner, Grant King, and marketing materials obtained by TRD. The company is in discussions with “several groups and hotel brands,” according to King, though he declined to name them specifically.

Known for appearing on the cover of The Doors’ 1969 album “Morrison Hotel,” the property was built in 1914 and was later converted into a single-room occupancy building.

Relevant started working on redevelopment plans about six years ago, according to King. It then bought several parcels at the site for more than $40 million. Earlier this year, the company revealed plans to build a 444-key hotel with 136 adjacent residential units on the site, located at 1246 South Hope Street.

The firm aims to keep a 50 percent stake in the hotel, if a joint venture deal goes through.

To make up for removing the single-room occupancy portion — typically housing reserved for low-income individuals — Relevant plans to build a 149-unit supportive housing project.

For years, Relevant Group had focused its efforts on Hollywood, building out a mini empire of hotels between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards. On those projects, Relevant relied on EB-5 financing — a visa program that allowed investors to obtain a green card if they met certain thresholds. However, after Congress stalled the program, the firm has sought other sources of financing such as mezzanine loans.

Over the last nine months, the company has been on a planning spree in Downtown L.A. At 121 West 3rd Street, the firm plans to build a 331-unit apartment building to replace a parking lot.

On Olive Street, Relevant has also filed plans to build a 19-story building with 329 rental units.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDTLALA HotelsRE financeRelevant Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Revolve's Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas with ROW DTLA in the Arts District (Revolve, Google Maps)
    Influencer fashion brand, furniture maker sign leases in Arts District
    Influencer fashion brand, furniture maker sign leases in Arts District
    Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo with the Rose Bowl stadium (City of Pasadena, Google Maps)
    Rose Bowl could benefit from Big Ten’s traveling fans
    Rose Bowl could benefit from Big Ten’s traveling fans
    A photo illustration of the San Francisco Art Institute at 800 Chestnut Street, as well as its famous Diego Rivera mural (SFAI, Getty)
    SF Art Institute to close after 151 years
    SF Art Institute to close after 151 years
    Rendering of Instil Bio's life sciences campus project at 18404-18412 Oxnard Street (CBRE)
    Instil Bio to build manufacturing plant in Tarzana
    Instil Bio to build manufacturing plant in Tarzana
    Merlone Geier’s Peter Merlone and Brad Geier with 38003 47th Street East (Merlone Geier, LoopNet)
    Merlone Geier sells second Palmdale mall in a month
    Merlone Geier sells second Palmdale mall in a month
    Greenland Holdings’ Zhang Yuliang and the Hotel Indigo in DTLA (Mingtiandi, IHG)
    Greenland shopping Hotel Indigo — again
    Greenland shopping Hotel Indigo — again
    From left: Hackman Capital Partners' CEO Michael Hackman; IDS Real Estate Group's co-CEOs David Mgrublian and Murad Siam; a rendering of 863-8635 Hayden Place in Culver City (IDS Real Estate Group, Hackman Capital Partners, Gensler, iStock)
    Development duo proposes 244K sf office complex in Culver City
    Development duo proposes 244K sf office complex in Culver City
    From left: Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt, Staley Point Capital Kevin Staley and Bain Capital’s Andrew Terris with 12065 Pike Street (Thor, Staley Point, Bain Capital, Google Maps)
    Investors flip beer warehouse to double their money in six months
    Investors flip beer warehouse to double their money in six months
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.