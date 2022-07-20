Open Menu

Rent-controlled rates ratchet up along with inflation

Some tenants could see double-digit increases this year

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 20, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

With high inflation comes double-digit rent increases, even for tenants with rent control.

Hefty rent hikes loom for many Southern Callifornia renters despite state and local laws meant to stop landlords from passing on massive increases, LAist reported.

Because those laws allow rents to rise with inflation, some tenants are getting hit with bumps of up to 10 percent.

“It’s certainly a new phenomenon after 20-plus years of having inflation rates in the 1, 2, 3 percent range,” Shane Phillips of the UCLA Lewis Center’s Housing Initiative told LAist. For renters challenged by rising costs, he said “this is not going to make matters easier.”

Each rent control law links allowable rent hikes to inflation. With L.A.’s consumer price index up 8.6 percent from last year, those laws now let landlords pass on rent increases some tenants haven’t seen in decades.

California’s statewide Tenant Protection Act will allow increases of up to 10 percent starting in August.

The city of Inglewood has approved 10 percent increases in rent-controlled buildings with up to four apartments, and a maximum 7.9 percent in larger buildings. Santa Monica recently approved 6 percent increases starting in September, up to a maximum of $140 per month.

Pasadena currently has no local rent control. Tenants there are only covered by the statewide Tenant Protection Act, which applies to most apartments built more than 15 years ago. That law restricts annual increases to 5 percent plus inflation, and a maximum of 10 percent per year.

Despite high inflation, lower rent increase caps or freezes remain in parts of Southern California.

The city of Los Angeles continues to ban all rent increases during the COVID-19 pandemic in rent-controlled buildings. That includes most apartments built before 1978. Once that freeze lifts, allowable rent increases could rise as high as 8 percent under the city’s rules.

Rent control laws in the cities of Baldwin Park and Santa Ana cap increases at 3 percent, no matter how high inflation gets.

USC researchers released a survey last year showing nearly two-thirds of L.A. County renters spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent. Since then, federal labor statistics show, local wage gains have not kept up with inflation.
That means many tenants could struggle to pay for large rent hikes without cutting back on essentials such as food, healthcare and fuel.

Local landlords say the cost of building maintenance such as plumbing work, electrical repairs and re-roofing has risen above the inflation rate. Victor Cao of the California Apartment Association said small landlords are “facing the same inflationary pressures as everybody else.”

Seeing a wave of large rent hikes on the horizon, some local lawmakers are now taking steps to rein in allowable increases.

In Pasadena, tenant advocates have placed a rent control measure on the November ballot that would cap rent increases at 75 percent of inflation. Santa Monica’s City Council approved a November ballot measure that would cap increases on rent controlled apartments at 3 percent, rather than 6 percent. Burbank is studying whether to enact some form of rent control.

– Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Baldwin ParkBurbankInflationlandlordsLos AngelesPasadenarent controlrent increasesresidential real estateSanta AnaSanta Monicasouthern california

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    California Home Builders CEO Shawn Evenhaim and a rendering of the Q De Soto project in Woodland Hills  (Newman Garrison + Partners, IAC)
    California Home Builders breaks ground on Q De Soto in Woodland Hills
    California Home Builders breaks ground on Q De Soto in Woodland Hills
    Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo with the Rose Bowl stadium (City of Pasadena, Google Maps)
    Rose Bowl could benefit from Big Ten’s traveling fans
    Rose Bowl could benefit from Big Ten’s traveling fans
    Howard Ruby (right) and the late Yvette Mimieux Ruby with 500 Perugia Way in Los Angeles (Getty, Zillow)
    Century-old villa in Bel-Air sells for $35M
    Century-old villa in Bel-Air sells for $35M
    City Ventures' Mark Buckland with 930 W. Compton Blvd
    City Ventures to build 60 townhomes in Compton
    City Ventures to build 60 townhomes in Compton
    Architect Frank Gehry and rendering of Ocean Avenue Project (Getty, Ocean Avenue Project)
    Santa Monica approves Frank Gehry project
    Santa Monica approves Frank Gehry project
    Leslie Minniti and 9674 Highridge Drive (Compass, Redfin)
    Agent-turned-designer has pending deal for $21M Beverly Hills spec house
    Agent-turned-designer has pending deal for $21M Beverly Hills spec house
    From left: Michael Williamson, Robert Maschio, Derek Reilly (SIR, Derek Reilly, Robert Maschio, Getty)
    LA residential sales drop 21%
    LA residential sales drop 21%
    Uncommon Developers’ Jason Larian and Ryan Hekmat with a rendering of 6728 Sepulveda Boulevard (LinkedIn, Works Progress Architecture)
    Uncommon Developers plans 405-unit complex in Van Nuys
    Uncommon Developers plans 405-unit complex in Van Nuys
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.