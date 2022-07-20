A Hollywood Hills home from luxe developer Roman James Build has entered the market with an asking price of $29.9 million.

Completed this year, the five-bed, five-bathroom manse has 13,578 square feet at 8365 Sunset View Drive. It listed July 15 for about $2,200 per square foot. Amenities for the three-level house include a cinema, a fitness studio and a car showroom that can display up to five autos. The listing is held by H. Blair Chang of The Agency and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland.

For neighborhood comparisons, the website for listing agent Fenton mentions 1029 Hanover Drive. It’s another Roman James creation listed for $27.5 million. The 12,000-square-foot home is selling for $2,290 per square foot and was built in 2018.

Roman James, founder of his self-named company, gained notoriety when his ex-wife Nicole James appeared on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” He is currently married to JoAnna Pallante, an agent with The Altman Brothers real estate agency.

James also became well known for designing 1108 North Hillcrest Drive, a Trousdale Estates home which sold for $70 million to Markus Peerson, creator of the Minecraft video game. The deal was one of the priciest residential home closings in 2014.

Recently, James’ company has set its sights away from Los Angeles. In January, Phoenix Business Journal reported that a group of investors would devote more than $200 million to develop Roman James Build homes in the Phoenix area. The Wall Street Journal also reported that James was slated to build a $50 million house in the Hamptons. The house is scheduled to be finished in 2024.