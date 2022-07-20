Open Menu

Roman James house in Hollywood Hills lists for nearly $30M

Custom builder of “Housewives” fame puts new product on market

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 20, 2022 11:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Roman James with 8365 Sunset View Dr
Roman James with 8365 Sunset View Dr (Instagram, Zillow)

A Hollywood Hills home from luxe developer Roman James Build has entered the market with an asking price of $29.9 million.

Completed this year, the five-bed, five-bathroom manse has 13,578 square feet at 8365 Sunset View Drive. It listed July 15 for about $2,200 per square foot. Amenities for the three-level house include a cinema, a fitness studio and a car showroom that can display up to five autos. The listing is held by H. Blair Chang of The Agency and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland.

For neighborhood comparisons, the website for listing agent Fenton mentions 1029 Hanover Drive. It’s another Roman James creation listed for $27.5 million. The 12,000-square-foot home is selling for $2,290 per square foot and was built in 2018.

Roman James, founder of his self-named company, gained notoriety when his ex-wife Nicole James appeared on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” He is currently married to JoAnna Pallante, an agent with The Altman Brothers real estate agency.

James also became well known for designing 1108 North Hillcrest Drive, a Trousdale Estates home which sold for $70 million to Markus Peerson, creator of the Minecraft video game. The deal was one of the priciest residential home closings in 2014.

Recently, James’ company has set its sights away from Los Angeles. In January, Phoenix Business Journal reported that a group of investors would devote more than $200 million to develop Roman James Build homes in the Phoenix area. The Wall Street Journal also reported that James was slated to build a $50 million house in the Hamptons. The house is scheduled to be finished in 2024.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hilton HylandHollywood Hillsluxury real estateSpec HomesThe Agency

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Howard Ruby (right) and the late Yvette Mimieux Ruby with 500 Perugia Way in Los Angeles (Getty, Zillow)
    Century-old villa in Bel-Air sells for $35M
    Century-old villa in Bel-Air sells for $35M
    Aristotle Capital Management's Richard Hollander and 1601 Casale Road (Aristotle Capital Management, Drew Fenton)
    Pacific Palisades estate asking $58M shoots for area record
    Pacific Palisades estate asking $58M shoots for area record
    Leslie Minniti and 9674 Highridge Drive (Compass, Redfin)
    Agent-turned-designer has pending deal for $21M Beverly Hills spec house
    Agent-turned-designer has pending deal for $21M Beverly Hills spec house
    The Pendry Residences in West Hollywood (Pendry Residences WeHo)
    AECOM’s Pendry in WeHo scores year’s priciest condo sale
    AECOM’s Pendry in WeHo scores year’s priciest condo sale
    Nick Candy and The Reserve (Getty, The Agency)
    British real estate mogul Nick Candy asks $85M for Holmby Hills home
    British real estate mogul Nick Candy asks $85M for Holmby Hills home
    Daryl Katz with 1100 Bel Air Road (Katz Group, Redfin)
    NHL owner puts unfinished Bel Air property on market for nearly $39M
    NHL owner puts unfinished Bel Air property on market for nearly $39M
    Doctor Paul Nassif and 1035 Stradella Rd (Compass, Paul Nassif, iStock)
    Reality TV stars converge on Bel Air mansion
    Reality TV stars converge on Bel Air mansion
    1814 North Doheny Drive in Los Angeles
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to rich, famous
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to rich, famous
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.