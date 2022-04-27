A Los Angeles luxury home designed by a South African architecture firm with some newfound Hollywood chops has cut $8 million off its asking price.

The property at 8201 Bellgave Place in the Hollywood Hills is now listed for $39.9 million, according to real estate websites Redfin and Zillow. The ask was $48 million as recently as January.

The four-bedroom home, with four full baths and two half baths ,is one of a group of five or so homes in the area that have been worked on by Cape Town-based SAOTA, which has designed residences all over the world.

SAOTA made a splash in L.A. in 2017 when Hollywood director and producer Michael Bay –– well known for the “Transfomers” franchise films, among others –– sold a Bel Air house remodeled by the firm for $41 million.

Luxe developer Clive Robertson was listed as an owner of 8201 Bellgave Pl. by the PropertyShark website. Real estate power couple Branden and Rayni Williams are the listing agents.

Located on a 23,307-square-foot lot, the home offers architectural details such as high ceilings, custom millwork doors, and an infinity pool, which is designed to look like it blends and runs into the view above the Sunset Strip.

Another SAOTA house, located at 8408 Hillside Dr. about one mile away from the Bellgave Place house, was sold for $35.5 million in 2019. Comps for 8201 Bellgave Pl. highlighted by the Redfin site include a $44.9 million house located at 1380 Mockingbird Pl. in the Hollywood Hills’ exclusive Bird Streets enclave.

