Open Menu

Andreessen Horowitz signs lease for new Santa Monica office

VC firm takes 26K sf building formerly pre-leased to WeWork

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 21, 2022 12:21 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen with 1305 2nd Street in Santa Monica (Getty, KFA)
Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen with 1305 2nd Street in Santa Monica (Getty, KFA)

Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capital firms, is opening a new office in Santa Monica.

The firm signed a lease earlier this month at 1305 2nd Street in Downtown Santa Monica, a roughly 26,000-square-foot building that was put up for lease in 2020, according to public property records filed with L.A. County. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed.

Built in 1915, the building, owned by an entity linked to Alan and Rafael Nissel, was formerly a hotel turned apartment complex, but was recently redeveloped by Beverly Hills-based King’s Arch into an office building. King’s Arch did not respond to a request for comment.

Sources familiar with the property told TRD the building was previously pre-leased to WeWork, which exited the deal when the pandemic hit in 2020.

Andreessen Horowitz announced on Thursday that it would be opening three new offices across the country — in Miami Beach, New York  and Santa Monica — to support remote workers.

“The firm is now virtual, but can materialize physically on command,” founder Ben Horowitz said in a release. “We have configured the firm to be able to physically assemble anywhere in the world and will continue to create physical offices globally where needed.”

Prior to these three new additions, the firm only had space in the Bay Area —at 2865 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park and 180 Townsend Street in San Francisco. Andreessen Horowitz opened its San Francisco office in 2019, when tech companies were gradually shifting to have more of a presence in the city to attract young workers.

The firm’s Santa Monica office suggests an increased interest from VC firms in establishing a presence in the city, given the rise of tech firms opening offices along what’s dubbed Silicon Beach — the Westside stretch from Santa Monica down to Marina del Rey.

Snapchat, GoodRX, Headspace, Postmates and Flexport, among other smaller tech companies, all have office space across the area.

Marc Andreessen, who co-founded the firm, also seems to like L.A. The venture capitalist paid a record $177 million for a surfside home on Escondido Beach in Malibu and has since purchased two more beachfront homes for a combined $78.5 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA Office Marketoffice leasingSanta Monica

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Rent-controlled rates ratchet up along with inflation
    Rent-controlled rates ratchet up along with inflation
    Revolve's Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas with ROW DTLA in the Arts District (Revolve, Google Maps)
    Influencer fashion brand, furniture maker sign leases in Arts District
    Influencer fashion brand, furniture maker sign leases in Arts District
    Architect Frank Gehry and rendering of Ocean Avenue Project (Getty, Ocean Avenue Project)
    Santa Monica approves Frank Gehry project
    Santa Monica approves Frank Gehry project
    DTLA office buildings
    LA office leasing slows with deals “falling out of contract”
    LA office leasing slows with deals “falling out of contract”
    Jeff Bezos and Water Garden at 2450 Colorado Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Amazon signs LA’s largest office lease of year
    Amazon signs LA’s largest office lease of year
    From left: 17877 & 17875 Von Karman Ave in Irvine, PGGM CEO Edwin Velzel and MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf (LoopNet, PGGM, MetLife)
    MetLife, PGGM buy Irvine creative office in biggest OC deal of year
    MetLife, PGGM buy Irvine creative office in biggest OC deal of year
    FS Investments' Michael Forman and Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer with 555 South Aviation Boulevard (Tishman Speyer, LoopNet, iStock)
    Tishman Speyer notches priciest LA office sale of year
    Tishman Speyer notches priciest LA office sale of year
    Kirk Lazurus and 966 Palisades Beach Rd (Molori, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Developer’s own beach house on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast to list for $25M
    Developer’s own beach house on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast to list for $25M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.