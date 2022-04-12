Open Menu

Andreessen plucks third home along Malibu beachfront

Paradise Cove buy brings total purchases in town to $255M in six months

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 12, 2022 03:16 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Marc Andreessen and the home in Malibu (Getty, Zillow)
Marc Andreessen and the home in Malibu (Getty, Zillow)

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has picked up a third beachfront home in Malibu, this one a bit downscale at $34 million.

Six months after paying a record $177 million for a surfside compound on Escondido Beach and a month after shelling out $44.5 million for a home nearby, the billionaire has plucked a two-bedroom, three-bath home from the sands near Paradise Cove in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported.

Built in 1973, the 1.6-acre property was sold by its original owners in 2016 for $18 million to investors led by Scott Gillen, a prominent Malibu architect and real estate developer.

The home in Malibu (Photos via Scott Gillen)

Gillen then conducted a contemporary makeover in clamshell white, walls of glass and exposed wooden beams and floors, according to Dirt.

A great room linking the kitchen, living and dining spaces overlooks the home’s 57 feet of beach frontage. A master suite includes a wraparound deck and a custom bathroom. The property also includes an acre of “undeveloped land atop the bluff,” per previous listings.

The mini-estate was listed for $36 million last year, but didn’t sell. Records show it transferred in a $24.5-million deal last October, though it appears the buyer was again a trust controlled by Gillen and possibly other investors. Gillen then flipped the house a few months later to Andreessen.

The home in Malibu (Photos via Scott Gillen)

The purchase by the Iowa native and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, of three Malibu beachfront homes brings their six-month total to $255 million. Forbes estimates his worth at $1.7 billion.

Andreessen co-founded venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz in the Silicon Valley city of Menlo Park in 2009. Arrillaga-Andreessen is a faculty member at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

The beach house is just down the street from the $177-million estate the Andreessen’s bought in October from fashion executive Serge Azria. The seven-acre spread includes two guest houses, a cinema, a swimming pool and a spa.

That deal surpassed the previous highest-sale record set in 2020 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who paid $165 million for a Beverly Hills estate owned by music mogul David Geffin.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    beachfront propertyLauraMalibuMarc AndreessenParadise Coveresidential real estatescott gillen

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rendering of 10201, 10221, and 10231 Slater Ave (Slater Avenue)
    “Too tall” apartment complex approved in Fountain Valley
    “Too tall” apartment complex approved in Fountain Valley
    (iStock)
    Push for rent control in Pasadena
    Push for rent control in Pasadena
    Peerage Realty Partners' Miles Nadal, Wendy Purvey and Brian Arrington (Peerage Realty Partners, iStock)
    Toronto brokerage buys into SoCal luxe market
    Toronto brokerage buys into SoCal luxe market
    Steve Wynn in front of 1210 Benedict Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills (Getty Images, Redfin)
    Price on Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills’ estate slashed again
    Price on Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills’ estate slashed again
    MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month
    MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month
    MeUndies founder renting out Beverly Hills mansion for $200K per month
    John Parkinson with 808 Woodacres Rd (Anthony Barcelo, BBC, iStock)
    Seminal LA architect John Parkinson’s house hits market with room to grow
    Seminal LA architect John Parkinson’s house hits market with room to grow
    Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg and 71 Beverly Park in Beverly Park (Getty, Westside Estate Agency)
    Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham go for record price in Beverly Park
    Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham go for record price in Beverly Park
    Hotel, office conversions could be housing pipeline: Study
    Hotel, office conversions could be housing pipeline: Study
    Hotel, office conversions could be housing pipeline: Study
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.