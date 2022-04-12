Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has picked up a third beachfront home in Malibu, this one a bit downscale at $34 million.

Six months after paying a record $177 million for a surfside compound on Escondido Beach and a month after shelling out $44.5 million for a home nearby, the billionaire has plucked a two-bedroom, three-bath home from the sands near Paradise Cove in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported.

Built in 1973, the 1.6-acre property was sold by its original owners in 2016 for $18 million to investors led by Scott Gillen, a prominent Malibu architect and real estate developer.

Gillen then conducted a contemporary makeover in clamshell white, walls of glass and exposed wooden beams and floors, according to Dirt.

A great room linking the kitchen, living and dining spaces overlooks the home’s 57 feet of beach frontage. A master suite includes a wraparound deck and a custom bathroom. The property also includes an acre of “undeveloped land atop the bluff,” per previous listings.

The mini-estate was listed for $36 million last year, but didn’t sell. Records show it transferred in a $24.5-million deal last October, though it appears the buyer was again a trust controlled by Gillen and possibly other investors. Gillen then flipped the house a few months later to Andreessen.

The purchase by the Iowa native and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, of three Malibu beachfront homes brings their six-month total to $255 million. Forbes estimates his worth at $1.7 billion.

Andreessen co-founded venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz in the Silicon Valley city of Menlo Park in 2009. Arrillaga-Andreessen is a faculty member at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

The beach house is just down the street from the $177-million estate the Andreessen’s bought in October from fashion executive Serge Azria. The seven-acre spread includes two guest houses, a cinema, a swimming pool and a spa.

That deal surpassed the previous highest-sale record set in 2020 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who paid $165 million for a Beverly Hills estate owned by music mogul David Geffin.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew