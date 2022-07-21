Open Menu

SoCal home payment rise an average 45% in last year

Typical buyer faces $3,300 payment, plus more money down

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 21, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

The typical Southern California home buyer now faces a record-breaking $3,311 payment — up 45 percent in the last year.

Home buying lurched to the sixth-slowest June since 1988, declining 25 percent since last June, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.

The newspaper analyzed home prices and rising mortgage rates in six Southland counties to determine a hypothetical typical monthly home-loan payment, assuming a 20 percent down. The result: a tsunami-like mortgage that may be off-putting to many would-be buyers.

Dreaming of living in a place you can call your own has become so pricey that house hunters are beginning to abandon their searches. In June, 25 percent fewer home purchases were made in Southern California compared to a year earlier.

Last month, the average 30-year mortgage interest rate was 5.24 percent, up from 4.79 percent in May and 3 percent from a year earlier.

In one month, the region’s estimated house payment rose $123 — or 3.9 percent. Over the entire 12 months, payments rose $1,021, or 45 percent more each month.

At the same time, the median home price in Southern California rose 10 percent in 12 months. So a 20 percent down payment of $150,000 in 2021 became a $164,200 downpayment in 2022, according to the Breeze, adding to the buyers’ burden.

Across Southern California, the painful math means hefty mortgage payments.

In Los Angeles County, it translates to a $3,796 payment on the $860,000 median priced home, with 42 percent more added to last year’s payment. June sales were down 23 percent since last year in L.A. County.

In Orange County, it means a $4,525 payment on the $1 million median home price, with 49 percent more added to last year’s payment. June sales were down 34 percent in a year in Orange County.

– Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home saleshouse paymentsinterest ratesLos Angeles Countyorange countyresidential real estatesouthern california

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Stockbridge Chiefs Terry Fancher and Sol Raso with The Bahay
    Stockbridge Capital pays nearly $138M for Filipinotown apartments
    Stockbridge Capital pays nearly $138M for Filipinotown apartments
    NBP Capital's Lauren Noecker and renderings for 100 W. Mesnager Avenue, Los Angeles (GBD Architects, LinkedIn)
    NBP Capital building 289 apartments in Chinatown
    NBP Capital building 289 apartments in Chinatown
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Rent-controlled rates ratchet up along with inflation
    Rent-controlled rates ratchet up along with inflation
    California Home Builders CEO Shawn Evenhaim and a rendering of the Q De Soto project in Woodland Hills  (Newman Garrison + Partners, IAC)
    California Home Builders breaks ground on Q De Soto in Woodland Hills
    California Home Builders breaks ground on Q De Soto in Woodland Hills
    Howard Ruby (right) and the late Yvette Mimieux Ruby with 500 Perugia Way in Los Angeles (Getty, Zillow)
    Century-old villa in Bel-Air sells for $35M
    Century-old villa in Bel-Air sells for $35M
    City Ventures' Mark Buckland with 930 W. Compton Blvd
    City Ventures to build 60 townhomes in Compton
    City Ventures to build 60 townhomes in Compton
    Leslie Minniti and 9674 Highridge Drive (Compass, Redfin)
    Agent-turned-designer has pending deal for $21M Beverly Hills spec house
    Agent-turned-designer has pending deal for $21M Beverly Hills spec house
    From left: Michael Williamson, Robert Maschio, Derek Reilly (SIR, Derek Reilly, Robert Maschio, Getty)
    LA residential sales drop 21%
    LA residential sales drop 21%
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.