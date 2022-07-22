Open Menu

West Harbor project to break ground in San Pedro

Developers aim to create a “living theater” of L.A. port

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 22, 2022 10:05 AM
TRD Staff
Wayne Ratkovich, founder, The Ratkovich Company, and a rendering of the West Harbor development in San Pedro (West Harbor LA, The Ratkovich Company)
Wayne Ratkovich, founder, The Ratkovich Company, and a rendering of the West Harbor development in San Pedro (West Harbor LA, The Ratkovich Company)

Developers aim to turn a mile-long stretch of San Pedro waterfront into a West Harbor retail and entertainment destination.

The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development expect to break ground this summer on the 42-acre West Harbor project, which replaces the former Ports O’ Call Village with a design to turn the shopping center inside out, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported. Both companies presented their vision of the project at an event on July 19.

The 300,000-square-foot project, in the planning stages for more than a decade, aims to put the “water” back into the San Pedro waterfront.

West Harbor turns around the shore-facing Ports O’ Call footprint to highlight the mile-long waterfront with a promenade and open space – creating a “living theater” of the Los Angeles port, according to its developers.

The water, they say, will be its main attraction.

Developer Wayne Ratkovich called it a “festival-retail’ destination. West Harbor, he said, will focus on “food, drinks, entertainment and joy.”

Plans call for large open spaces, restaurants with indoor and outdoor dining, and water features including harbor cruises, whale watching and sport fishing excursions, with a 1,200-foot dock to welcome private boats.

The harbor development will include more than 150,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, with 4 acres of outdoor park and recreation space. Its industrial shed-like buildings, with expansive use of glass to enhance views, will be characteristic of current portside architecture. Completion is expected in 2024.

A proposed 6,200-seat amphitheater is undergoing an environmental review.

No national chains so far are part of the tenant mix, Eric Johnson, principal of Jerico Development, said.

The largest lease appears to be with Mike Hess Brewing. The brewery plans to operate a brewhouse and a 20,000-square-foot beer garden. Hollywood mainstay Yamashiro will open its second location at West Harbor, replacing a space once planned for the San Pedro Fish Market.

The West Harbor project to remake the San Pedro Public Market was estimated to cost $150 million in early 2020.

The Ratkovich Company, based in Downtown Los Angeles, is the lead developer. Jerico Development is in San Pedro. Their joint venture was awarded a 66-year lease on the site.

Some of Ratkovich’s adaptive reuse projects include renovating Downtown’s iconic Art Deco Oviatt Building, The Wiltern theater on Wilshire Boulevard and Chapman Market in Koreatown. Jerico Development has overseen the adaptive reuse and commercial revival of several Long Beach and other harbor area properties.

– Dana Bartholomew




