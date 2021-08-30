Open Menu

Seven tenants announced for San Pedro’s West Harbor project, including Yamashiro

The waterfront complex will include a large beer garden, an art gallery, and several restaurants

Aug.August 30, 2021 09:10 AM
By Dennis Lynch
The Ratkovich Company Founder Wayne Ratkovich with renderings of West Harbor (West Harbor, Ratkovich)
Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development announced seven leases at the West Harbor development that’s under construction on the waterfront in Los Angeles’ San Pedro community.

The seven leases total 65,000 square feet of restaurant space and around 32,000 square feet of patio and deck space at the roughly 300,000-square-foot development, according to a West Harbor press release.

They account for about 65 percent of available leasable space at West Harbor, which the partners aim to open completely by the end of 2023.

The complex is set for 100,000 square feet of restaurant space, 40,000 square feet of retail space, and 30,000 square feet of office space. The partners secured final approvals and broke ground last year.

West Harbor did not provide square footage details of each restaurant. The largest lease appears to be with Mike Hess Brewing. The brewery plans to operate a brewhouse and a 20,000-square-foot beer garden.

Hollywood mainstay Yamashiro will open its second ever location at West Harbor, replacing a space once planned for the San Pedro Fish Market. The restaurant will include a 3,000-square-foot patio.

The San Pedro Fish Market, a longtime tenant of West Harbor predecessor Ports O’ Call, announced in June it would relocate to a 200,000-square-foot space about a mile away.

Art gallery Hopscotch will open a 17,000-square-foot gallery and lounge space and another 2,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Other tenants include restaurant Poppy + Rose, Sugar Factory, and Jay Bird’s Chicken. Yamashiro and Sugar Factory are collaborating on a Mexican cantina-style restaurant as well.





