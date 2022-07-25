Open Menu

‘Yawn’ or ‘cold water’ on this week’s rate hike?

Agents, economists weigh in on what to expect from Feds’ pending move

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 25, 2022 03:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eric Sussman, Kerry Ann Sullivan, Dana Potter and Eric Finnigan (Eric Sussman, Kerry Ann Sullivan, Dana Potter, John Burns Real Estate)
Eric Sussman, Kerry Ann Sullivan, Dana Potter and Eric Finnigan (Eric Sussman, Kerry Ann Sullivan, Dana Potter, John Burns Real Estate)

Here’s a best-case scenario for Southern California’s residential real estate market as the Federal Reserve gears up for another rate hike:

“ I expect the market will yawn at this point,” said Eric Sussman, professor at UCLA’s Ziman Center for Real Estate. He noted that the big fireworks went off earlier this year when the Fed raised interest rates for the first time in a generation.

This week’s anticipated hike – widely expected to come in at 0.75 percent – is “not going to make any difference,” Sussman said.

Part of the reason for Sussman’s outlook is a three-quarter point hike in June and a 0.25 increase in March. Now the market expects the anticipated rate hike, and the economy might take the Fed’s medicine in stride, Sussman said.

“The June inflation number is likely going to be the peak, and I expect July, August and September (inflation) will be lower than 9.1 percent,” he said. “This rate hike and inflation are slowing the economy down, so the bad news will be short-lived. We should be over the storm shortly.”

Sussman doesn’t expect big changes in the larger arc of a Southern California market dominated in recent years by steady price increases to reach record levels amid consistently low inventory since the early days of the pandemic. He noted that home prices have not declined much despite demand dipping and supply increasing in the wake of the recent rate hikes. Sussman predicts that home prices will not decline in the most popular neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Other areas, he forecast, would experience modest drops, perhaps 5 to 10 percent in some places.

The view can also be considered in relative terms. Eric Finnigan of John Burns Real Estate Consulting, an independent research group, said to expect pain, especially in comparison to the overheated market of 2021.

“Going back to merely normal is going to feel like getting hit with a bucket of freezing cold water,” he wrote in an email. “The reality is at 5.5 percent mortgage rates, about 40 percent of the households that could get pre-approved for a $600,000 mortgage in December no longer qualify. That’s why you’re seeing cancellations spike right now. That 40 percent number is for the country as a whole, so it’s a little different for L.A. But there’s no way around it.”

Dana Potter, chief executive officer of Pinnacle Estate Properties, said some parts of the market have been roiling.

“It is a hard pill to swallow for both buyers and sellers – there are less multiple offers, with the exception of the lower-priced homes,” she said. “A significant change in interest rates takes buyers a little bit to wrap their head around when they have a new and often much higher payment.”

Kerry Ann Sullivan, partner at Pardee Properties in Venice Beach, said July is typically a slow month for real estate, but this year has packed an extra punch.

“People are hesitant and are uncertain,” she said.

But a slowdown does not mean a moratorium on business.

“The market is set by buyers and sellers,” she said. “As long as sellers are in line with what buyers are willing to pay, then the market will keep moving.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
home priceshome saleshousing marketmortgages

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
SoCal home payment rise an average 45% in last year
SoCal home payment rise an average 45% in last year
From left: Michael Williamson, Robert Maschio, Derek Reilly (SIR, Derek Reilly, Robert Maschio, Getty)
LA residential sales drop 21%
LA residential sales drop 21%
Placeholder image
Analysts see likely dip in SoCal home prices
Analysts see likely dip in SoCal home prices
Dara Mir (left) and Lilly Ghalichi (right) with daughter Alara; 10614 Chalon Road in Bel Air (Plus Real Estate Group, Instagram/lillyghalichi, iStock)
Rate hike likely factor as Shahs of Sunset star settles for $4M trim in Bel Air
Rate hike likely factor as Shahs of Sunset star settles for $4M trim in Bel Air
Nick Griffin with Downtown Center Business Improvement District (Connect Conferences, Chuck Bennett)
170 projects in DTLA pipeline
170 projects in DTLA pipeline
UCLA's Jerry Nickelsburg (UCLA Anderson School of Management, iStock)
Uptick in homebuilding won’t bring enough supply to trim prices: UCLA Anderson survey
Uptick in homebuilding won’t bring enough supply to trim prices: UCLA Anderson survey
(iStock/Illustration by The Real Deal)
L.A. County signed contracts fall for 6th-straight month
L.A. County signed contracts fall for 6th-straight month
5012 Carbon Beach Terrace (Zillow, iStock)
Malibu spec mansion gets $7.5M price chop
Malibu spec mansion gets $7.5M price chop
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.