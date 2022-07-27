Center Capital breaks ground on 72K sf office building in West Adams

A local developer has broken ground on a mixed-use, 72,000-square-foot office building in West Adams.

An affiliate of Center Capital Partners, based in West Los Angeles, has begun construction on the three-story building at 5237 West Jefferson Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Completion is expected next year, according to Loopnet.

The 71,732-square-foot building, designed by Abramson Architects of West Adams, includes long banks of floor-to-ceiling windows with black metal trim on a white base, with room for a ground-floor restaurant, according to its construction permit.

It would be topped with a rooftop patio deck shaded by tree planters surrounding propane fire pits. Plans also call for 185 parking slots in an underground garage.

The Jefferson Boulevard project is located not far from the Expo/La Brea Metro Station. Center Capital Partners is a private real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and management of high-quality assets in gateway, premier and growth markets, according to its LinkedIn page.

In March, it bought three office buildings in Redwood City totalling 144,000 square feet for $82.8 million.

Similar office projects have been built roughly a half-mile north on Adams Boulevard by CIM Group and other developers, according to Urbanize.

– Dana Bartholomew