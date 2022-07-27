Open Menu

Prologis lease doubles IE footprint for supply chain firm

Maersk-owned company signs for 468K sf in Redlands

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 27, 2022 09:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Prologis ceo Hamid Moghadam and DHL Supply Chain ceo Oscar de Bok with 5351 Jurupa Street (Prologis, Supply Chain Digital, Loopnet, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
Prologis ceo Hamid Moghadam and DHL Supply Chain ceo Oscar de Bok with 5351 Jurupa Street (Prologis, Supply Chain Digital, Loopnet, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

A supply chain logistics firm has leased a 467,900-square-foot warehouse in the Inland Empire city of Redlands, doubling its previous space in the city.

Industrial REIT Prologis signed Performance Team Freight for an entire warehouse at 1901 California Street, according to a report from Lee & Associates.

Performance Team, which is owned by Maersk, provides supply chain management, transportation, warehousing and distribution services. The company previously leased a warehouse 42 percent smaller than its new one: a 267,000-square-foot facility at 26940 Palmetto Avenue. That property is owned by an entity linked to Thrifty Oil, according to public property records.

The move is yet another example of how logistics firms have needed to expand their distribution and warehouse capacity during the pandemic, as online orders accelerated.

Demand continues strong even in the eastern portion of the Inland Empire — an area long considered too far from the ports to be valuable.

Monthly average asking rents for industrial properties in this area hit $1.25 per square foot in the second quarter, a 46 percent increase year-on-year, according to Lee & Associates. Rents in the western portion of the Inland Empire are still higher, reaching $1.30 per square foot a month in the second quarter — a 19 percent increase compared to last year.

In another deal, Prologis recently renewed DHL’s supply chain unit as a tenant at a 406,000-square-foot warehouse in the city of Ontario, a company spokesperson confirmed. Prologis has owned that property since 1998, buying it from San Francisco-based firm Catellus Development, according to public property records filed with San Bernardino County.

Prologis is still expanding its presence in the Inland Empire, with plans to build a 7 million-square-foot industrial development with an extra 1 million square feet of office space in Ontario. Dubbed the Merrill Commerce Center, part of the development is already set to be occupied by Amazon.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateInland EmpireleasesOntarioprologisSan Bernardino County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joyce Eisenberg Keefer of the The Ben B. and Joyce E. Eisenberg Foundation and an aerial of the Sherman Way Industrial Center (Getty, Google Maps)
    Eisenberg Foundation sells NoHo industrial park for $37M
    Eisenberg Foundation sells NoHo industrial park for $37M
    Jamie Dimon with 5555 Jurupa Street (Loopnet, Getty)
    JPMorgan makes Inland Empire’s biggest Q2 industrial buy for $180M
    JPMorgan makes Inland Empire’s biggest Q2 industrial buy for $180M
    Rexford CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with recent acquisition at 3935-3949 Heritage Oak Court in Simi Valley (Rexford Industrial, Google Maps, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Rexford extends industrial buying spree
    Rexford extends industrial buying spree
    Bridge Investment Group CEO Jonathan Slager and 2650 South Willow Avenue (Bridge Investment Group, LoopNet, iStock)
    Bridge Investment buys Inland Empire truck terminal for $6M per acre
    Bridge Investment buys Inland Empire truck terminal for $6M per acre
    From left: Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt, Staley Point Capital Kevin Staley and Bain Capital’s Andrew Terris with 12065 Pike Street (Thor, Staley Point, Bain Capital, Google Maps)
    Investors flip beer warehouse to double their money in six months
    Investors flip beer warehouse to double their money in six months
    McDonald Property Group's Bruce McDonald, USAA Real Estate's Len O’Donnell and 1495 North Tamarind Avenue in Rialto (JLL, McDonald Property Group, USAA)
    USAA Real Estate to construct facility for Puma, Skechers manufacturer
    USAA Real Estate to construct facility for Puma, Skechers manufacturer
    KKR’s Scott Nuttall, Ralph Rosenberg, and Joe Bae with 6300 Providence Way
    KKR buys Inland Empire industrial in priciest deal of the year
    KKR buys Inland Empire industrial in priciest deal of the year
    From left: Fortress Investment Group’s Peter Briger and Wesley Edens, Bridge Investment Group's Jonathan Slager, and 22360 Goldencrest Drive (Fortress Investment Group, Getty Images, Bridge Investment Group, iStock)
    Fortress flips Inland Empire industrial 50% higher in six months
    Fortress flips Inland Empire industrial 50% higher in six months
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.