Trammell Crow Residential to build 319 apartments in Arcadia

Alexan apartments share parcel with office building near Metro line

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 28, 2022 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Trammell Crow Residential ceo Ken Valach with renderings of the Alexan project at 150 N. Santa Anita Avenue in Arcadia (LinkedIn, Studio One Eleven, Illustration by The Real Deal)
A Texas developer has received approval to build a 319-unit mixed-use development in Arcadia.

Trammell Crow Residential, based in Dallas, has been approved by the city of Arcadia to build the seven-story complex at 150 North Santa Anita Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace two small commercial buildings and a parking lot.

Construction is expected to take 26 months, with completion expected in August 2025.

The Alexan apartments, as they’ll be known, would include 319 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments between from 540 to 1,220 square feet, above parking for 570 cars.

The U-shaped complex, designed by Long Beach-based Studio One Eleven, would be built atop a podium in white, with brown balconies and spacious corner windows.

As a condition for approval, the developer will set aside 26 apartments as affordable housing, making the project eligible for a density bonus.

The apartment complex will include an outdoor plaza between an adjacent eight-story office building.

The office building and a one-story bank on the project site will be retained. Plans call for a small cafe to be added to the office building.

An alley on the east side of the property will be turned into a pedestrian paseo, giving easy access to the Gold Line (L) Metro station and Downtown Arcadia.

The San Gabriel Valley city is one of multiple cities to capitalize on the Foothill L (Gold) Line extension to foster development. In neighboring Monrovia, Trammell Crow plans to build another 436-unit Alexan apartment complex.

Trammell Crow Residential, founded in 1978, is the multifamily real estate arm of Dallas-based Crow Holdings. It has developed 269,000 residential units in the U.S., according to its website.

– Dana Bartholomew




