Trammell Crow Residential to build 319 apartments in Arcadia

A Texas developer has received approval to build a 319-unit mixed-use development in Arcadia.

Trammell Crow Residential, based in Dallas, has been approved by the city of Arcadia to build the seven-story complex at 150 North Santa Anita Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace two small commercial buildings and a parking lot.

Construction is expected to take 26 months, with completion expected in August 2025.

The Alexan apartments, as they’ll be known, would include 319 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments between from 540 to 1,220 square feet, above parking for 570 cars.

The U-shaped complex, designed by Long Beach-based Studio One Eleven, would be built atop a podium in white, with brown balconies and spacious corner windows.

As a condition for approval, the developer will set aside 26 apartments as affordable housing, making the project eligible for a density bonus.

The apartment complex will include an outdoor plaza between an adjacent eight-story office building.

The office building and a one-story bank on the project site will be retained. Plans call for a small cafe to be added to the office building.

An alley on the east side of the property will be turned into a pedestrian paseo, giving easy access to the Gold Line (L) Metro station and Downtown Arcadia.

The San Gabriel Valley city is one of multiple cities to capitalize on the Foothill L (Gold) Line extension to foster development. In neighboring Monrovia, Trammell Crow plans to build another 436-unit Alexan apartment complex.

Trammell Crow Residential, founded in 1978, is the multifamily real estate arm of Dallas-based Crow Holdings. It has developed 269,000 residential units in the U.S., according to its website.

– Dana Bartholomew